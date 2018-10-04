Joe Biden Fundraises for His PAC at Intimate Hollywood Gathering

Joe Biden, who is considering a presidential run in 2020, raised about $100,000 for his political action committee American Possibilities at what was described as an intimate gathering of Hollywood executives and creatives, including Jeffrey Katzenberg, Paramount’s Jim Gianopulos, and and Sony’s Tom Rothman.

The 90-minute event was held at WndrCo, Katzenberg’s investment and holding company, and had more of the feel of a “conversation” rather than a typical fundraiser, according to a source. About 25 people were there.

Biden has not said whether he will run in 2020, but he has been raising money for midterm Democratic candidates through his PAC, with contributions capped at $5,000 per person.

At the event, he obviously talked about the election, but also some of his work on issues like sexual harassment and sexual assault, the source said.

Other attendees included Byron Allen, Gonring, Spahn & Associates’ Andy Spahn, ICM’s Chris Silbermann, Jon Vein, and RealD’s Michael Lewis.

With four weeks until the midterms, campaigns will be making final treks to Los Angeles to raise money.

Among the bigger events: An Oct. 14 fundraiser at the home of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. Tickets for the event start at $2,500 per person. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) are scheduled to attend.