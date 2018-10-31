You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jodie Foster Directs Bloomberg Ad Urging Women to Vote

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All

WASHINGTON — Mike Bloomberg’s political action committee debuted a Jodie Foster-directed digital spot on Tuesday that features a host of celebrities who cite health care, the environment and equal pay and other issues in urging women to vote.

The ad, called “Vote. Because It Matters,” doesn’t stray too much in format from what we’ve seen in recently years when it comes to issue-oriented ads featuring entertainment figures, but the spot features a long list of names, including Foster, Ser Anzoategui, Tichina Arnold, Hannah Bronfman, Logan Browning, Sophia Bush, Cher, Laverne Cox, Minnie Driver, Bethenny Frankel, Isabella Gomez, Marilu Henner, Felicity Huffman, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Gloria Calderon Kellett, Minka Kelly, Zosia Mamet, Christine Lahti, Téa Leoni, Marlee Matlin, Julianne Moore, Olivia Munn, Kathy Najimy, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Piper Perabo, Ellen Pompeo, Lele Pons, Lily Tomlin, Christy Turlington-Burns, Constance Wu.

The ad will run nationally and in competitive House races through Election Day. The New York Times reported earlier this week that Bloomberg plans to spend $20 million to help House Democratic candidates with advertising. The ad spot was produced via RadicalMedia.

In a statement, Bloomberg said, “It is hard to overstate the importance of this election. Our environment and our health are on the line. The good news is that more women are running than ever before, and female voters overwhelmingly support Democratic candidates for the House and Senate.”

The ad makes reference to a host of issues, including immigration, healthcare, climate change, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights and gun reform.

Foster said that “we hope that this campaign, featuring familiar faces in the entertainment industry, will inspire others to share their views and more importantly take action on Election Day.”

Bloomberg is considering a 2020 presidential bid, and he recently re-registered as a Democrat.

The spot is below:

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Politics

  • Hugh Jackman'The Front Runner' film premiere,

    Hugh Jackman on Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Friendship: 'We Don't Talk Politics'

    WASHINGTON — Mike Bloomberg’s political action committee debuted a Jodie Foster-directed digital spot on Tuesday that features a host of celebrities who cite health care, the environment and equal pay and other issues in urging women to vote. The ad, called “Vote. Because It Matters,” doesn’t stray too much in format from what we’ve seen […]

  • Georgia Secretary of State and Republican

    Celebrities, Studios Have Incentive to Watch Georgia Governor's Race

    WASHINGTON — Mike Bloomberg’s political action committee debuted a Jodie Foster-directed digital spot on Tuesday that features a host of celebrities who cite health care, the environment and equal pay and other issues in urging women to vote. The ad, called “Vote. Because It Matters,” doesn’t stray too much in format from what we’ve seen […]

  • Oprah Winfrey

    Oprah Winfrey to Campaign With Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams

    WASHINGTON — Mike Bloomberg’s political action committee debuted a Jodie Foster-directed digital spot on Tuesday that features a host of celebrities who cite health care, the environment and equal pay and other issues in urging women to vote. The ad, called “Vote. Because It Matters,” doesn’t stray too much in format from what we’ve seen […]

  • Robert Mueller

    Radio Host Denies Offering Payments to Women to Make Claims About Robert Mueller

    WASHINGTON — Mike Bloomberg’s political action committee debuted a Jodie Foster-directed digital spot on Tuesday that features a host of celebrities who cite health care, the environment and equal pay and other issues in urging women to vote. The ad, called “Vote. Because It Matters,” doesn’t stray too much in format from what we’ve seen […]

  • Rapper Kanye West listens to a

    Kanye West Says He's Distancing Himself From Politics: 'My Eyes Are Now Open'

    WASHINGTON — Mike Bloomberg’s political action committee debuted a Jodie Foster-directed digital spot on Tuesday that features a host of celebrities who cite health care, the environment and equal pay and other issues in urging women to vote. The ad, called “Vote. Because It Matters,” doesn’t stray too much in format from what we’ve seen […]

  • Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee ad

    Democrats Draw on Directing Duo for Multistate Spanish-Language Midterm Ads

    WASHINGTON — Mike Bloomberg’s political action committee debuted a Jodie Foster-directed digital spot on Tuesday that features a host of celebrities who cite health care, the environment and equal pay and other issues in urging women to vote. The ad, called “Vote. Because It Matters,” doesn’t stray too much in format from what we’ve seen […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad