Jodie Foster Directs Bloomberg Ad Urging Women to Vote

WASHINGTON — Mike Bloomberg’s political action committee debuted a Jodie Foster-directed digital spot on Tuesday that features a host of celebrities who cite health care, the environment and equal pay and other issues in urging women to vote.

The ad, called “Vote. Because It Matters,” doesn’t stray too much in format from what we’ve seen in recently years when it comes to issue-oriented ads featuring entertainment figures, but the spot features a long list of names, including Foster, Ser Anzoategui, Tichina Arnold, Hannah Bronfman, Logan Browning, Sophia Bush, Cher, Laverne Cox, Minnie Driver, Bethenny Frankel, Isabella Gomez, Marilu Henner, Felicity Huffman, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Gloria Calderon Kellett, Minka Kelly, Zosia Mamet, Christine Lahti, Téa Leoni, Marlee Matlin, Julianne Moore, Olivia Munn, Kathy Najimy, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Piper Perabo, Ellen Pompeo, Lele Pons, Lily Tomlin, Christy Turlington-Burns, Constance Wu.

The ad will run nationally and in competitive House races through Election Day. The New York Times reported earlier this week that Bloomberg plans to spend $20 million to help House Democratic candidates with advertising. The ad spot was produced via RadicalMedia.

In a statement, Bloomberg said, “It is hard to overstate the importance of this election. Our environment and our health are on the line. The good news is that more women are running than ever before, and female voters overwhelmingly support Democratic candidates for the House and Senate.”

The ad makes reference to a host of issues, including immigration, healthcare, climate change, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights and gun reform.

Foster said that “we hope that this campaign, featuring familiar faces in the entertainment industry, will inspire others to share their views and more importantly take action on Election Day.”

Bloomberg is considering a 2020 presidential bid, and he recently re-registered as a Democrat.

The spot is below: