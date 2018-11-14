×
Judge to Rule on Thursday Whether to Restore Jim Acosta’s White House Credentials

By
Maane Khatchatourian

News Editor, Variety.com

US President Donald J. Trump (R) speaks with CNN reporter Jim Acosta (L) during a press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 07 November 2018. Acosta's White House press access was revoked after the incident.US President Donald J. Trump hosts post election press conference, Washington, Dc, USA - 07 Nov 2018
CREDIT: ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutte

A federal judge will rule on Thursday on CNN’s motion that would at least temporarily restore Jim Acosta’s White House press credentials.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly heard from CNN’s legal team and the Justice Department during a hearing that lasted nearly two hours.

CNN’s lead counsel Ted Boutrous argued that the revocation of Acosta’s credential was rooted in animus that Trump had over the reporter and CNN’s coverage.

“There’s no threat to the president’s safety,” he said. “There’s a threat to the president not being asked a question aggressively by a reporter.”

But the attorney for the government, James Burnham, argued that the president had discretion in who to give access to the White House, just as he can decide who to grant an interview to and who to ignore.

At one point, he said there is not a First Amendment right of access to the White House, and that “if the president wants to clear reporters from the White House grounds, he clearly has the authority to do that.”

More to come.

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Kim Kardashian on Kanye West's Visit

    Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Liked Trump's 'Personality,' but Didn't Know His Policies

    A federal judge will rule on Thursday on CNN's motion that would at least temporarily restore Jim Acosta's White House press credentials. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly heard from CNN's legal team and the Justice Department during a hearing that lasted nearly two hours. CNN's lead counsel Ted Boutrous argued that the revocation of Acosta's […]

  • Michael Avenatti arrested

    Stormy Daniels' Attorney Michael Avenatti Arrested for Domestic Violence

    A federal judge will rule on Thursday on CNN's motion that would at least temporarily restore Jim Acosta's White House press credentials. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly heard from CNN's legal team and the Justice Department during a hearing that lasted nearly two hours. CNN's lead counsel Ted Boutrous argued that the revocation of Acosta's […]

  • US President Donald J. Trump (R)

    Judge to Rule on Thursday Whether to Restore Jim Acosta's White House Credentials

    A federal judge will rule on Thursday on CNN's motion that would at least temporarily restore Jim Acosta's White House press credentials. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly heard from CNN's legal team and the Justice Department during a hearing that lasted nearly two hours. CNN's lead counsel Ted Boutrous argued that the revocation of Acosta's […]

  • chad griffin Human Rights Campaign

    Human Rights Campaign President on Midterms, Trump and Power of LGBTQ Voting

    A federal judge will rule on Thursday on CNN's motion that would at least temporarily restore Jim Acosta's White House press credentials. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly heard from CNN's legal team and the Justice Department during a hearing that lasted nearly two hours. CNN's lead counsel Ted Boutrous argued that the revocation of Acosta's […]

  • CNN journalist Jim Acosta does a

    Trump Administration Rejects CNN Claim in Response to Jim Acosta Lawsuit

    A federal judge will rule on Thursday on CNN's motion that would at least temporarily restore Jim Acosta's White House press credentials. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly heard from CNN's legal team and the Justice Department during a hearing that lasted nearly two hours. CNN's lead counsel Ted Boutrous argued that the revocation of Acosta's […]

  • CNN journalist Jim Acosta does a

    CNN's First Legal Threshold in Acosta Case: A Temporary Restraining Order

    A federal judge will rule on Thursday on CNN's motion that would at least temporarily restore Jim Acosta's White House press credentials. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly heard from CNN's legal team and the Justice Department during a hearing that lasted nearly two hours. CNN's lead counsel Ted Boutrous argued that the revocation of Acosta's […]

  • Sam Donaldson

    CNN Turns to Sam Donaldson to Bolster Case for Jim Acosta's White House Access

    A federal judge will rule on Thursday on CNN's motion that would at least temporarily restore Jim Acosta's White House press credentials. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly heard from CNN's legal team and the Justice Department during a hearing that lasted nearly two hours. CNN's lead counsel Ted Boutrous argued that the revocation of Acosta's […]

