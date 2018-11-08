White House Suspends Access of CNN’s Jim Acosta

WASHINGTON — The White House has confirmed that it has suspended access to the White House by CNN’s Jim Acosta, its chief White House correspondent, after a confrontational exchange with President Trump at a press conference earlier on Wednesday.

Acosta posted on Twitter that he had been denied entrance to the White House grounds and could not do an 8 p.m. hit. He also posted video of himself being asked by a Secret Service agent to give up his hard pass.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said they have suspended Acosta’s hard pass “until further notice.”

In a statement, she said “President Trump believes in a free press and expects and welcomes tough questions of him and his Administration. We will, however, never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern. This conduct is absolutely unacceptable.”

She added, “It is also completely disrespectful to the reporter’s colleagues not to allow them an opportunity to ask a question. President Trump has given the press more access than any President in history. Contrary to CNN’s assertions, there is no greater demonstration of the President’s support for a free press than the event he held today.”

Acosta responded to Sanders’ claim by writing, “This is a lie.”

A video of the incident shows Acosta, as he attempted to ask a followup question to Trump, holding a microphone and the intern approaching him and trying to take it away. “Pardon me, mam,” Acosta says. He eventually gave up the mike, but it does not show him grabbing her. Instead, she tries to wrest the microphone from him. If his hand touched her arm, it was very fleeting.

BREAKING: White House aide grabs and tries to physically remove a microphone from CNN Correspondent Jim Acosta during a contentious exchange with President Trump at a news conference. pic.twitter.com/Ml1OvlXpa9 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 7, 2018

Trump’s press conference, coming after Tuesday’s midterm results in which Democrats won back control of the House, was particularly confrontational with the news media. Trump also sparred with Yamiche Alcindor, a reporter for PBS Newshour, after she asked a question about Trump’s characterization of himself as a nationalist and how that relates to white nationalism. “That’s such a racist question,” Trump scolded her.

Trump has previously threatened to pull a reporter’s credentials on the basis of their coverage. In a tweet he sent in May, he wrote that “the Fake News is working overtime. Just reported that, despite the tremendous success we are having with the economy & all things else, 91% of the Network News about me is negative (Fake). Why do we work so hard in working with the media when it is corrupt? Take away credentials?”

During his presidential campaign, his team barred The Washington Post and other outlets from campaign events, typically held in venues that are considered private property or secured under a rental agreement. But the situation is different at the White House, which is government property.

When Trump broached the idea in May, some media law experts said that such a move would not be legal. “Denying White House press credentials to reporters based on the content of their coverage would violate the First Amendment, as the DC Circuit made clear many years ago in Sherrill v. Knight,” said Theodore Boutrous, a partner at Gibson, Dunn and Crutcher in Los Angeles. The case is a 1977 decision in which the court ruled that when it came to bonafide journalists covering the White House, that “access not be denied arbitrarily or for less than compelling reasons,” including the content of their coverage.

