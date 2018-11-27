×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

No Confrontation Between Jim Acosta, Sarah Sanders at First Press Briefing Since CNN Legal Battle

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sarah Huckabee Sanders
CREDIT: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta posed pointed questions of press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the first official press briefing since the network went to court to restore his credentials, but the encounter was largely free of confrontation and contentiousness.

After posing a first question about Paul Manafort, Acosta asked of Sanders, “If I could ask a follow-up; the president doesn’t believe the warnings in the climate report. The president doesn’t believe the CIA when it comes to Jamal Khashoggi. The president doesn’t believe the intelligence community when it comes to Russian meddling. Why doesn’t he have faith in his advisers?”

Sanders challenged his premise. “That’s not true. The president has a great deal of faith in the intelligence community, and certainly in the team he has assembled around him,” she said. In the case of Khashoggi, she said they have not seen “definitive evidence” of the involvement of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Their exchange was a contrast to President Donald Trump’s Nov. 7 post-midterm press conference, in which Trump called Acosta “rude” after he persisted in asking follow-up questions and declined to give up a microphone to an intern who tried to grab it from him.

Related

Later that day, Acosta’s hard pass into the White House was pulled, leading to a legal showdown in which CNN challenged the administration’s decision. A federal judge ordered that Acosta’s credentials be restored at least temporarily, and the administration gave up its fight over the incident on Nov. 19.

But the White House also issued a list of written guidelines for decorum at press conferences, including allowing follow-up questions “at the discretion of the president or other White House official taking questions.” Journalists who fail to abide by the rules will risk losing their hard pass, which allows reporters ongoing access to the White House.

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and the ACLU have expressed concerns over the new guidelines, in that journalists would have to worry about losing their credentials as they press White House officials on a variety of issues.

This was the first press briefing since Oct. 29, although Trump has taken questions from the press many times since then.

CNN aired the briefing live, but with a “facts first” side panel that listed further details on the topics being addressed. For example, as Sanders characterized a recent dire federal climate report as “the most extreme version” and “not based on facts,” the side panel pointed out that the report involved 300 scientists and 13 federal agencies.

Popular on Variety

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

More Politics

  • Trump Jim Acosta CNN White House

    White House's New Rules Prove the Fight for Free Press Is Far From Over (Column)

    WASHINGTON — CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta posed pointed questions of press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the first official press briefing since the network went to court to restore his credentials, but the encounter was largely free of confrontation and contentiousness. After posing a first question about Paul Manafort, Acosta asked of […]

  • Paul Manafort

    Paul Manafort Breached Plea Deal by Lying to Mueller's Team, Prosecutors Say

    WASHINGTON — CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta posed pointed questions of press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the first official press briefing since the network went to court to restore his credentials, but the encounter was largely free of confrontation and contentiousness. After posing a first question about Paul Manafort, Acosta asked of […]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Floats Idea of Government-Run Global Network to Rival CNN International

    WASHINGTON — CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta posed pointed questions of press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the first official press briefing since the network went to court to restore his credentials, but the encounter was largely free of confrontation and contentiousness. After posing a first question about Paul Manafort, Acosta asked of […]

  • Al Franken

    Al Franken Posts Thanksgiving Message: 'I Will Continue to Listen and Learn'

    WASHINGTON — CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta posed pointed questions of press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the first official press briefing since the network went to court to restore his credentials, but the encounter was largely free of confrontation and contentiousness. After posing a first question about Paul Manafort, Acosta asked of […]

  • As President Donald Trump watches, a

    Why the White House's Rules for Press Conferences May Pose New Problems

    WASHINGTON — CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta posed pointed questions of press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the first official press briefing since the network went to court to restore his credentials, but the encounter was largely free of confrontation and contentiousness. After posing a first question about Paul Manafort, Acosta asked of […]

  • Donald Trump, Jim Acosta. President Donald

    White House Fully Restores Jim Acosta's Press Pass

    WASHINGTON — CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta posed pointed questions of press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the first official press briefing since the network went to court to restore his credentials, but the encounter was largely free of confrontation and contentiousness. After posing a first question about Paul Manafort, Acosta asked of […]

  • Taiwanese director Fu Yuen, left, delivers

    Golden Horse Awards Ceremony Sparks Political Firestorm in China and Taiwan

    WASHINGTON — CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta posed pointed questions of press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the first official press briefing since the network went to court to restore his credentials, but the encounter was largely free of confrontation and contentiousness. After posing a first question about Paul Manafort, Acosta asked of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad