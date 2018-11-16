White House Must Reinstate Jim Acosta’s Credentials, Judge Rules

WASHINGTON — A federal judge ruled that the Trump administration must at least temporarily reinstate CNN correspondent Jim Acosta’s hard pass, delivering a victory to the network and other news organizations.

The judge, Trump appointee Timothy J. Kelly, granted CNN’s request for a temporary restraining order to restore Acosta’s access.

Kelly said that CNN was likely to succeed on its claim that Acosta was not granted due process when his passed was pulled, but he cautioned that the ruling was limited and he was not yet making a determination on broader First Amendment concerns.

In the courtroom, Acosta and San Feist, CNN’s Washington bureau chief, did not display any emotion as Kelly read through his ruling, but after he was finished, they shook hands with the network’s legal team, which is led by Ted Boutrous.

Outside the courtroom, Acosta spoke to reporters and thanked other journalists for their support in the case. “Now let’s get back to work,” he said.

Boutrous said that Acosta would be able to return to work at the White House on Friday.

Following a contentious, post-midterm press conference on Nov. 7, Acosta’s hard pass was pulled. The White House initially claimed that it was because he put his hands on a staffer as she tried to grab a microphone from him. Acosta denied that, and video of the incident shows only that his hand inadvertently touched her arm as she tried to get the mic.

In a filing on Wednesday, the Trump administration said they had a compelling reason to pull his pass — that he had disrupted the press event after refusing to yield the floor to another reporter.

But Kelly said that a 1977 D.C. Circuit opinion, involving a reporter for The Nation who was denied a press pass by the Secret Service, requires that the White House give proper notice of a revocation and an opportunity to respond. He said that the administration’s claim, that Trump himself had given him warning when he called out Acosta for “rude” behavior, was insufficient. He also said that Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ statements about the matter were after-the-fact.

Kelly said that another example of the lack of due process was also evident because the decision to pull Acosta’s pass was “so shrouded in mystery the government could not even say who made the decision” to do so.

CNN argued that Acosta’s pass was pulled because of Trump’s animosity toward him and the network’s coverage, an arbitrary decision in violation of the first and fifth amendments. They also said the administration failed to give Acosta a written explanation for the decision and an opportunity to rebut, something that was required by court precedent.

