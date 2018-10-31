You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fox Sports’ Jason Whitlock Slams Black Athletes for Engaging in Politics: ‘They’re Making Fools of Themselves’

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Photo by AP

Jason Whitlock had some strong advice for attendees of the Donald Trump-supported Young Black Leadership Summit in Washington.

“You want to be leaders and you’re black and I’m here to tell you how to do it,” the Fox Sports host told audience members according to The Washington Post. “Disconnect from this social media garbage; disconnect from these celebrity athletes who don’t really care nothing about you.”

“These athletes today who are trying to be Muhammad Ali for the most part, to me, are making fools of themselves,” he added. “Ali was not worth $500 million like LeBron James. He was not attached to a $100 million corporation like Nike.”

Some 250 guests were seen wearing #MAGA hats to event, according to the Post, showing the same enthusiasm given to President Trump during his White House remarks last week to the Young Black Leadership attendees in which he suggested Abraham Lincoln was a Republican.

“Honest Abe. I wonder if he was really that honest. But you know what, let’s assume Honest Abe was Honest Abe,” he said.

Whitlock’s speech over the weekend echoed previous statements, which have regularly criticized the current politicization of the sports world. In the past, Whitlock has condemned athletes like LeBron James and Colin Kaepernick for using political platforms to grow their social media brand.

Related

At the summit, Whitlock also highlighted the dangers of social media as the root cause of political discourse in the black community, pointing to Twitter and Silicon Valley as some of the issue’s main perpetrators: “They’re controlling our thought and policing our thought through these companies out of Silicon Valley that are imposing their values on us,” he said. “We have all of these athletes hooked up to Twitter.”

However, Whitlock isn’t against all forms of social media. Outside of the sports world, Whitlock praised rapper Kanye West’s social media support of the president, calling one of his tweets “the best tweet of all time.” Last May, Whitaker continued to praise West on the Tucker Carlson show, saying that the rapper is opening up black America’s mind to the detriment of the Democrat party.

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Politics

  • Hugh Jackman'The Front Runner' film premiere,

    Hugh Jackman on Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Friendship: 'We Don't Talk Politics'

    Jason Whitlock had some strong advice for attendees of the Donald Trump-supported Young Black Leadership Summit in Washington. “You want to be leaders and you’re black and I’m here to tell you how to do it,” the Fox Sports host told audience members according to The Washington Post. “Disconnect from this social media garbage; disconnect […]

  • Georgia Secretary of State and Republican

    Celebrities, Studios Have Incentive to Watch Georgia Governor's Race

    Jason Whitlock had some strong advice for attendees of the Donald Trump-supported Young Black Leadership Summit in Washington. “You want to be leaders and you’re black and I’m here to tell you how to do it,” the Fox Sports host told audience members according to The Washington Post. “Disconnect from this social media garbage; disconnect […]

  • Oprah Winfrey

    Oprah Winfrey to Campaign With Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams

    Jason Whitlock had some strong advice for attendees of the Donald Trump-supported Young Black Leadership Summit in Washington. “You want to be leaders and you’re black and I’m here to tell you how to do it,” the Fox Sports host told audience members according to The Washington Post. “Disconnect from this social media garbage; disconnect […]

  • Robert Mueller

    Radio Host Denies Offering Payments to Women to Make Claims About Robert Mueller

    Jason Whitlock had some strong advice for attendees of the Donald Trump-supported Young Black Leadership Summit in Washington. “You want to be leaders and you’re black and I’m here to tell you how to do it,” the Fox Sports host told audience members according to The Washington Post. “Disconnect from this social media garbage; disconnect […]

  • Rapper Kanye West listens to a

    Kanye West Says He's Distancing Himself From Politics: 'My Eyes Are Now Open'

    Jason Whitlock had some strong advice for attendees of the Donald Trump-supported Young Black Leadership Summit in Washington. “You want to be leaders and you’re black and I’m here to tell you how to do it,” the Fox Sports host told audience members according to The Washington Post. “Disconnect from this social media garbage; disconnect […]

  • Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee ad

    Democrats Draw on Directing Duo for Multistate Spanish-Language Midterm Ads

    Jason Whitlock had some strong advice for attendees of the Donald Trump-supported Young Black Leadership Summit in Washington. “You want to be leaders and you’re black and I’m here to tell you how to do it,” the Fox Sports host told audience members according to The Washington Post. “Disconnect from this social media garbage; disconnect […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad