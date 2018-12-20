Defense Secretary James Mattis to Step Down in February

WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary James Mattis will depart in February, a surprise announcement that comes amid confusion and criticism over Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria.

President Trump said in a late Thursday afternoon tweet, “General Jim Mattis will be retiring, with distinction, at the end of February, after having served my Administration as Secretary of Defense for the past two years. During Jim’s tenure, tremendous progress has been made, especially with respect to the purchase of new fighting equipment. General Mattis was a great help to me in getting allies and other countries to pay their share of military obligations. A new Secretary of Defense will be named shortly. I greatly thank Jim for his service!”

General Jim Mattis will be retiring, with distinction, at the end of February, after having served my Administration as Secretary of Defense for the past two years. During Jim’s tenure, tremendous progress has been made, especially with respect to the purchase of new fighting…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

But in his resignation letter, Mattis said that he was departing because his views are not aligned with those of the president.

“Because you have the right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours and other subjects, I believe it is right for me to step down from my position,” Mattis wrote.

He said that his end date would be on Feb. 28.

“My views on treating allies with respect and also being clear-eyed about both malign actors and strategic competitors are strongly held and informed by over four decades of immersion in these issues,” Mattis wrote. “We must do everything possible to advance an international order that is most conducive to our security, prosperity and values, and we are strengthened in this effort by the solidarity of our alliances.”

Trump’s announcement that U.S. troops in Syria would be withdrawn, while declaring that ISIS has been defeated, drew criticism from lawmakers in both parties on Capitol Hill, and reportedly came as a surprise to White House staff. CNN reported that Trump also is considering withdrawing troops from Afghanistan.

Mattis’ resignation is the latest post-midterm departure among the top ranks of Trump’s administration. Last week was the news that Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and Chief of Staff John Kelly were out.

Mattis’ departure underscores the turbulence in Trump’s national security and foreign policy teams. National Security Adviser John Bolton is the third person in that post, following Michael Flynn and H.R. McMaster. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo succeeded Rex Tillerson, who was fired in March.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), the ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, wrote on Twitter, “This is scary. Secretary Mattis has been an island of stability amidst the chaos of the Trump administration. As we’ve seen with the President’s haphazard approach to Syria, our national defense is too important to be subjected to the President’s erratic whims.”

The departure of Mattis also comes just hours after Trump announced that he would not sign a spending bill to keep the government fully funded beyond Friday unless it includes money to build a wall along the southern border.

Mattis’s letter of resignation is here.