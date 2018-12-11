×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jamal Khashoggi, Other Journalists Named Time’s Person of the Year

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jamal Khashoggi
CREDIT: Virginia Mayo/AP/Shutterstock

Time selected Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, Philippine editor Maria Ressa, jailed Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo and the Capital Gazette of Annapolis, Md. as the magazine’s Person of the Year, recognizing the journalists as “guardians” at a time of a “war on truth.”

“In its highest forms, influence — the measure that has for nine decades been the focus of Time’s Person of the Year — derives from courage. Like all human gifts, courage comes to us at varying levels and at varying moments,” the publication said in its announcement. “This year we are recognizing four journalists and one news organization who have paid a terrible price to seize the challenge of this moment: Jamal Khashoggi, Maria Ressa, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, and the Capital Gazette of Annapolis, Md.”

“They are representative of a broader fight by countless others around the world—as of Dec. 10, at least 52 journalists have been murdered in 2018—who risk all to tell the story of our time.”

Khashoggi was murdered in the Saudi consulate in Turkey, and his death has “prompted a global reassessment of Saudi Arabia’s crown prince­, who a CIA assessment concluded likely ordered the killing, and the devastating war he has waged in Yemen,” Time’s Edward Felsenthal wrote in announcing the selection.

Related

Time named the journalists to highlight what it called a “war on truth,” waged by authoritarian regimes but also on other fronts, including social media and in the local community.

“Today, democracy around the world faces its biggest crisis in decades, its foundations undermined by invective from on high and toxins from below, by new technologies that power ancient impulses, by a poisonous cocktail of strongmen and weakening institutions,” Felsenthal wrote. “From Russia to Riyadh to Silicon Valley, manipulation and abuse of truth is the common thread in so many of this year’s major headlines, an insidious and growing threat to freedom.”

Ressa is the founder and editor of Rappler, a Philippine news site, which has reported “fearlessly”on President Rodrigo Duterte’s regime. Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are in prison after exposing the mass execution of Rohingya Muslims by the military in Myanmar. The Capital Gazette was the target of a gunman who killed five staffers, after he allegedly was upset over the paper’s reporting on his harassment of a woman. On the day of the tragedy, the paper still published.

Popular on Variety

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

More Politics

  • Jamal Khashoggi

    Jamal Khashoggi, Other Journalists Named Time's Person of the Year

    Time selected Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, Philippine editor Maria Ressa, jailed Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo and the Capital Gazette of Annapolis, Md. as the magazine’s Person of the Year, recognizing the journalists as “guardians” at a time of a “war on truth.” “In its highest forms, influence — the measure that has for nine [...]

  • White House Chief of Staff John

    John Kelly to Depart as White House Chief of Staff, Trump Says

    WASHINGTON — White House Chief of Staff John Kelly will leave his post toward at the end of the year, President Trump told reporters on Saturday. Kelly has long been rumored to be on his way out. At one point, Trump announced that Kelly would stay in his post through 2020, but that didn’t end [...]

  • Paul Manafort

    Manafort Lied About Contacts With Trump Administration, Robert Mueller's Team Says

    WASHINGTON — Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team said Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, lied about his contacts with Trump administration figures, breaching his plea agreement. “Manafort told multiple discernible lies — these were not instances of mere memory lapses,” Mueller’s team said in a filing on Friday. Much of the filing was [...]

  • Michael Cohen (C), President Donald Trump's

    Prosecutors Call for 'Substantial Term' in Prison for Michael Cohen

    WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors in Manhattan said that Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former lawyer, should get a “substantial term” in prison, even as he has been assisting with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. The sentencing recommendations were outlined in a sentencing memorandum filed in U.S. District Court in [...]

  • Sinclair Broadcast Group

    FCC Chairman Announces New Administrative Law Judge

    WASHINGTON — Jane Hinckley Halprin will serve as the FCC’s new administrative law judge, succeeding Richard Sippel, who has been in the post for 32 years. Halprin’s appointment could have an impact on Sinclair Broadcast Group. In July, the FCC referred Sinclair’s proposed merger with Tribune Media to the judge, on the claim that the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad