Ilana Glazer Political Event Canceled After Brooklyn Synagogue Hit With Anti-Semitic Graffiti

A political event hosted by “Broad City” star Ilana Glazer was canceled Thursday night after a Brooklyn synagogue was hit with anti-Semitic graffiti.

Glazer had planned to host a forum at Union Temple in the Prospect Heights area of Brooklyn in which she was to interview candidates in two tough Congressional races: Andrew Gournardes of South Brooklyn and Jim Gaughran of Long Island. It was also designed to connect volunteers to canvassing detail on behalf of various candidates on the weekend before the momentous Nov. 6 midterm elections.

The graffiti included hate speech written in black marker, according to WCBS-TV New York, and included the phrase “Kill all Jews,” according to other local media reports. The decision was made by organizers and temple leaders to cancel the evening event out of safety concerns at a time of rising incidents of hate crimes and anti-Semitism in particular. Last Saturday, 11 members of the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh were killed by a gunman who allegedly shouted anti-Semitic statements.

Reps for Glazer could not immediately be reached for comment. A woman who planned to attend the event posted a video on Instagram of Glazer announcing the cancellation. “Thank you for coming and caring and following your curiosity,” Glazer said. “This is action in itself, gathering.”

The event was scheduled to take place at the Murmrr Theatre, located inside the temple’s main room. The theater also hosts concerts, comedy and other events: the next scheduled event is for the Call Your Girlfriend podcast on Saturday night, followed by a reading by “Roots” star Levar Burton on Saturday and concerts in the coming weeks by indie/alternative artists including Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy, OCS, Cass McCombs, Kimbra, and Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry.