Hollywood Democrats Plan Big Sept. 24 Fundraiser for House Candidates

Studio chieftains and major performers, producers, and directors, including Jeffrey Katzenberg and Steven Spielberg, are planning a Sept. 24 fundraiser for top House candidates seeking to flip districts to the Democrats.

The event, to be held at Marcy Carsey’s home, will raise money for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to attend, along with candidates in the key races.

On the list of other entertainment supporters who have signed on to the event so far are Alan and Cindy Horn, Barbra Streisand and James Brolin, Damon and Heidi Lindelof, Billy and Stacy Ray, Amanda Peet and David Benioff, Stacey Sher and Kerry Brown, Cameron Crowe, Joe Calabrese, Rob and Shari Friedman, Jim and Ann Gianopulos, Mark Gordon and Sally Whitehill, Cliff and Leslie Gilbert-Lurie, Sam Gores, John Landgraf, David Linde and Felicia Rosenfeld, Mike Stoller and Corky Hale, Eric Roth and Debra Greenfield, Tom Rothman and Jessica Harper, Shawn and Cathy Ryan, Michael and Carla Shamberg, and Lucy Fisher and Doug Wick. Katzenberg and Gonring, Spahn & Associates are among the lead organizers.

The tickets to the event will start at $2,500 per person for the reception, rising to $5,000 per person and $33,900 per couple. Event chairs are at a level of $100,000 per couple, with preferred seating at a dinner, reception, photo opportunity, and listing on event materials.

Other supporters include Eli and Edythe Broad, Blake Byrne, Cindy Miscikowski, Joseph Ravitch and Madeleine Von Froomer, and Andrew Hauptman and Ellen Bronfman Hauptman.