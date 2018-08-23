Hollywood Democrats Plan Big Sept. 24 Fundraiser for House Candidates

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
US Capitol
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Studio chieftains and major performers, producers, and directors, including Jeffrey Katzenberg and Steven Spielberg, are planning a Sept. 24 fundraiser for top House candidates seeking to flip districts to the Democrats.

The event, to be held at Marcy Carsey’s home, will raise money for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to attend, along with candidates in the key races.

On the list of other entertainment supporters who have signed on to the event so far are Alan and Cindy Horn, Barbra Streisand and James Brolin, Damon and Heidi Lindelof, Billy and Stacy Ray, Amanda Peet and David Benioff, Stacey Sher and Kerry Brown, Cameron Crowe, Joe Calabrese, Rob and Shari Friedman, Jim and Ann Gianopulos, Mark Gordon and Sally Whitehill, Cliff and Leslie Gilbert-Lurie, Sam Gores, John Landgraf, David Linde and Felicia Rosenfeld, Mike Stoller and Corky Hale, Eric Roth and Debra Greenfield, Tom Rothman and Jessica Harper, Shawn and Cathy Ryan, Michael and Carla Shamberg, and Lucy Fisher and Doug Wick. Katzenberg and Gonring, Spahn & Associates are among the lead organizers.

The tickets to the event will start at $2,500 per person for the reception, rising to $5,000 per person and $33,900 per couple. Event chairs are at a level of $100,000 per couple, with preferred seating at a dinner, reception, photo opportunity, and listing on event materials.

Other supporters include Eli and Edythe Broad, Blake Byrne, Cindy Miscikowski, Joseph Ravitch and Madeleine Von Froomer, and Andrew Hauptman and Ellen Bronfman Hauptman.

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Politics

  • US Capitol

    Hollywood Democrats Plan Big Sept. 24 Fundraiser for House Candidates

    Studio chieftains and major performers, producers, and directors, including Jeffrey Katzenberg and Steven Spielberg, are planning a Sept. 24 fundraiser for top House candidates seeking to flip districts to the Democrats. The event, to be held at Marcy Carsey’s home, will raise money for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to attend, […]

  • David Pecker

    American Media CEO David Pecker Granted Immunity in Michael Cohen Case (Report)

    Studio chieftains and major performers, producers, and directors, including Jeffrey Katzenberg and Steven Spielberg, are planning a Sept. 24 fundraiser for top House candidates seeking to flip districts to the Democrats. The event, to be held at Marcy Carsey’s home, will raise money for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to attend, […]

  • Bill Maher

    Bill Maher Contributes $1 Million to Democrats' Senate Majority PAC (EXCLUSIVE)

    Studio chieftains and major performers, producers, and directors, including Jeffrey Katzenberg and Steven Spielberg, are planning a Sept. 24 fundraiser for top House candidates seeking to flip districts to the Democrats. The event, to be held at Marcy Carsey’s home, will raise money for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to attend, […]

  • Jon Tester

    Republican Radio Ad Targets Jon Tester Over 'Vulgar' Pearl Jam Poster

    Studio chieftains and major performers, producers, and directors, including Jeffrey Katzenberg and Steven Spielberg, are planning a Sept. 24 fundraiser for top House candidates seeking to flip districts to the Democrats. The event, to be held at Marcy Carsey’s home, will raise money for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to attend, […]

  • Trump on Michael Cohen Plea: Flipping

    Trump on Michael Cohen Plea: Flipping 'Almost Ought to Be Illegal'

    Studio chieftains and major performers, producers, and directors, including Jeffrey Katzenberg and Steven Spielberg, are planning a Sept. 24 fundraiser for top House candidates seeking to flip districts to the Democrats. The event, to be held at Marcy Carsey’s home, will raise money for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to attend, […]

  • Tom Steyer 2018

    Tom Steyer on Impeaching Trump: 'What Are We Waiting For?'

    Studio chieftains and major performers, producers, and directors, including Jeffrey Katzenberg and Steven Spielberg, are planning a Sept. 24 fundraiser for top House candidates seeking to flip districts to the Democrats. The event, to be held at Marcy Carsey’s home, will raise money for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to attend, […]

  • U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as

    Trump Tells Fox News He Knew About Hush Money Payments 'Later On'

    Studio chieftains and major performers, producers, and directors, including Jeffrey Katzenberg and Steven Spielberg, are planning a Sept. 24 fundraiser for top House candidates seeking to flip districts to the Democrats. The event, to be held at Marcy Carsey’s home, will raise money for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to attend, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad