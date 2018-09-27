You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hollywood Sends Support to 'Hero' Christine Blasey Ford: 'You Are a True Patriot'

christine blasey ford
CREDIT: MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/REX/Shu

Since the Senate hearing began at 10 a.m. ET, celebrities have taken to social media to offer their support to Christine Blasey Ford as she gave her testimony against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Ford has accused him of sexually assaulting her at a high school party in 1982, and other women have since come forward with allegations against Kavanaugh. Public figures like #MeToo founder Tarana Burke and director Ava DuVernay have expressed their admiration of Ford’s bravery on social media, with hashtags like #WeBelieveDrFord and #WeBelieveSurvivors.

“Listening to this women’s voice shake as she pushes through this moment…my heart,” Burke tweeted, along with a broken heart emoji.

“The inhumanity of it all,” DuVernay said, in response to a picture of the all white, all male panel.

“Women are watching. And we vote,” actress Alyssa Milano tweeted. She was among #MeToo’s most outspoken supporters.

See more reactions to the testimony below.

View this post on Instagram

Not all heroes wear capes.

A post shared by Lena Waithe (@lenawaithe) on

View this post on Instagram

#hero #ibelievechristineblaseyford

A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on

  • christine blasey ford

    Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford Testify in Historic Senate Hearing

  Six Wildest Moments From Trump's Bizarre Press Conference

    Six Wildest Moments From Trump's Bizarre Press Conference

  • President Donald Trump listens as he

    Trump Calls Kavanaugh Accusations 'All False' in Rambling Press Conference

  • White House Shutterstock

    Music Modernization Act Heads to President Trump for Signature

  • Jeff Sessions

    Justice Department Meeting Focuses on Privacy and Antitrust Issues of Big Tech

  • Trump UN

    UN Laughs at Trump for Boasting During Assembly Speech

