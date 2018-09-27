Hollywood Sends Support to ‘Hero’ Christine Blasey Ford: ‘You Are a True Patriot’

Since the Senate hearing began at 10 a.m. ET, celebrities have taken to social media to offer their support to Christine Blasey Ford as she gave her testimony against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Ford has accused him of sexually assaulting her at a high school party in 1982, and other women have since come forward with allegations against Kavanaugh. Public figures like #MeToo founder Tarana Burke and director Ava DuVernay have expressed their admiration of Ford’s bravery on social media, with hashtags like #WeBelieveDrFord and #WeBelieveSurvivors.
This is going to be one of those moments, like the Kennedy assassination or men walking on the moon or the Challenger explosion, isn’t it? I hope it is. I hope we never forget this and we burn this motherfucking patriarchy to the ground.
