×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

President Trump, Predecessors Gather for George H. W. Bush’s State Funeral

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Visitors gather before a State Funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral, in Washington, DC, USA, 05 December 2018. George H.W. Bush, the 41st President of the United States (1989-1993), died at the age of 94 on 30 November 2018 at his home in Texas.George H.W. Bush dies at 94, Washington, Dc, USA - 05 Dec 2018
CREDIT: ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/S

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will gather with his former predecessors at Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday for the state funeral of George H.W. Bush, an event likely to emphasize the 41st president’s decency and grace at a time when politics has gotten more tribal and polarized.

Prince Charles and other world figures are also expected to attend. Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney will deliver one of the eulogies, along with biographer Jon Meacham, former Senator Alan Simpson, and Bush’s son, former President George W. Bush.

Trump will not speak at the service, but the Bush family made a point of inviting him despite a chilly relationship with him over the years. Bush did not vote for him, and George W. Bush chose none of the above.

But those divisions were not apparent as the Bush family returned to Washington, first to attend a ceremony as Bush lied in state at the Capitol Rotunda. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited with Bush and Laura Bush at the White House on Tuesday, and later went to Blair House, across the street, later in the day. Trump also declared Wednesday a national day of mourning.

Related

The cathedral in northwest Washington is where the elder Bush comforted his son at a memorial service in the aftermath of 9/11, one of many national events that have been held in the gothic revival space. Former president Woodrow Wilson is buried in one of the crypts, and the cathedral is also the final resting place of Helen Keller and, most recently, Matthew Shepard.

It is also where John McCain’s funeral was held on Sept. 1, but his family did not invite the Trumps. Some of the eulogists contrasted McCain’s character and political spirit with that of Trump.

No such statement is expected that the Bush funeral, but it’s likely that he will be eulogized as a leader unique for his devotion to public service.

Early on Wednesday, the grounds of the cathedral were surrounded by very heavy security, with precautions taken no matter the notoriety. Media figures like Tom Brokaw, Lester Holt, Bret Baier, and Andrea Mitchell gathered in a holding area in another building along with dozens of other reporters before they were escorted into the church.

The ceremony also will feature readings from three of Bush’s granddaughters, Lauren Bush Lauren, Ashley Walker Bush, and Jenna Bush Hager. Soloists Michael W. Smith and Ronan Tynan will perform musical interludes, along with the U.S. Marine Orchestra, the Armed Forces Chorus, the U.S. Coast Guard Band and musicians from the cathedral.

The cathedral’s bourdon bell will ring 41 times — Bush was the 41st president — as the cortege moves from the United States Capitol to the Cathedral.

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Politics

  • Visitors gather before a State Funeral

    President Trump, Predecessors Gather for George H. W. Bush's State Funeral

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will gather with his former predecessors at Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday for the state funeral of George H.W. Bush, an event likely to emphasize the 41st president’s decency and grace at a time when politics has gotten more tribal and polarized. Prince Charles and other world figures are also […]

  • Michael Flynn guilty

    Special Counsel Recommends Lenient Sentence for Michael Flynn

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will gather with his former predecessors at Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday for the state funeral of George H.W. Bush, an event likely to emphasize the 41st president’s decency and grace at a time when politics has gotten more tribal and polarized. Prince Charles and other world figures are also […]

  • Amandla Stenberg2018 Equality Now's "Make Equality

    Amandla Stenberg, 'Handmaid's Tale' Author Margaret Atwood Honored By Equality Now

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will gather with his former predecessors at Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday for the state funeral of George H.W. Bush, an event likely to emphasize the 41st president’s decency and grace at a time when politics has gotten more tribal and polarized. Prince Charles and other world figures are also […]

  • Michael Avenatti

    Michael Avenatti Says He Won't Run for President in 2020

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will gather with his former predecessors at Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday for the state funeral of George H.W. Bush, an event likely to emphasize the 41st president’s decency and grace at a time when politics has gotten more tribal and polarized. Prince Charles and other world figures are also […]

  • George H.W. Bush ceremony

    Mourners Honor George H.W. Bush at Capitol Ceremony

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will gather with his former predecessors at Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday for the state funeral of George H.W. Bush, an event likely to emphasize the 41st president’s decency and grace at a time when politics has gotten more tribal and polarized. Prince Charles and other world figures are also […]

  • Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., speaks about

    Key House Democrat Warns of Mass Newsroom Layoffs With Nexstar's Tribune Acquisition

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will gather with his former predecessors at Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday for the state funeral of George H.W. Bush, an event likely to emphasize the 41st president’s decency and grace at a time when politics has gotten more tribal and polarized. Prince Charles and other world figures are also […]

  • Ajit PaiFCC Chair Ajit Pai testifies

    Inspector General: No Evidence FCC Chairman Concealed White House Contact Over Sinclair

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will gather with his former predecessors at Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday for the state funeral of George H.W. Bush, an event likely to emphasize the 41st president’s decency and grace at a time when politics has gotten more tribal and polarized. Prince Charles and other world figures are also […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad