George H.W. Bush Eulogized by Tearful Son George W. Bush, Friends and Rivals at State Funeral

WASHINGTON — George H.W. Bush was eulogized as a president who put country over party, humility over boastfulness, and who bridged divisions in the name of pragmatism and friendship, at a state funeral that at times implicitly presented a contrast to the current political moment.

There was no reference to the toxic politics in Washington today, as there was at the funeral of John McCain on Sept. 1, but there was much media attention paid to the presence of President Donald Trump. He has had a chilly relationship with the Bush family and has belittled some of his predecessors.

Trump took his seat and, after First Lady Melania Trump shook hands with the Obamas, sitting next to them, he did so as well. It was the first time they have met since the inauguration.

Bill and Hillary Clinton sat next to the Obamas, but Trump did not make contact with his 2016 rival, and Hillary Clinton stared straight ahead, avoiding eye contact as he took his seat.

Brief handshake between President Trump and the Obamas. The Clintons looked on and ignore his arrival. pic.twitter.com/3BOWumwd1n — Harry Horton (@harry_horton) December 5, 2018

Trump also did not acknowledge the Clintons as he and the First Lady left.

Although Trump did not speak at the service, he and Melania kept with tradition and extended courtesies to the Bush family. Trump declared Wednesday a national day of mourning, and visited with George W. Bush and Laura Bush on Tuesday.

The Bush family seemed intent that the gathering of Trump and all of his living predecessors, along with all living vice presidents, project at least a momentary show of unity, reflected in the 41st president’s prioritizing of public service.

Bush said his father “recognized that serving others enriched the giver’s soul. To us, his was the brightest of the thousand points of light.”

He recalled how his father still became good friends with Bill Clinton, who defeated him in the 1992 election, and also had the grace to write personal letters and notes to many other people.

“Dad could relate to people from all walks of life. He was an empathetic man. He valued character over pedigree. … He looked for the good in each person, and he usually found it,” he said, choking up as he called his father the best that a son or daughter could have.

Jon Meacham, Bush’s biographer, said his “life code, as he said, was tell the truth. Don’t blame people. Be strong. Do your best. Try hard. Forgive. Stay the course. And that was — and is — the most American of creeds.”

He said Bush’s phrase “thousand points of light,” which became a call to volunteerism and national service, and Abraham Lincoln’s call to “better angels of our nature,” are “companion verses in our national hymn.”

He said Bush’s moral character did not always translate in his public speaking.

“As Dana Carvey said, ‘The key to a Bush 41 impersonation is a Mister Rogers trying to be John Wayne,'” Meacham said, referring to Carvey’s “Saturday Night Live” impressions during the Bush presidency.

He also referred to Bush’s penchant for politics, but did not make mention of some of the more divisive aspects of his campaigns. “An imperfect man, he left us a more perfect union.”

Meacham recalled Bush’s service in World War II when, as a younger naval fighter pilot, his plane was shot down and he was rescued from a life raft at sea.

“The rest of his life was a perennial effort to prove himself worthy of his salvation,” Meacham said. “A lion who not only led us, but who loved us. That’s why he was spared.”

With so many presidents, vice presidents, political and world leaders gathered, there was a high degree of notable networking at the highest levels possible.

Hillary Clinton gave Michelle Obama a long hug. Anthony Kennedy sat next to his successor, Brett Kavanaugh. Prince Charles sat in a row just behind German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Many crowded around to greet Jimmy Carter, who at 94 is now the oldest living former president.

George W. Bush greeted the Trumps and all of the former presidents and first ladies, and at one point reached over the Trumps to give something to Michelle Obama, likely a piece of candy. The Obamas smiled. During McCain’s funeral in September, he gave her a piece of candy, a moment that was shared across social media.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney said Bush played a critical and essential role in the aftermath of the collapse of the Communist bloc and later the Soviet Union, and credited him with ensuring the success of German reunification.

Alan Simpson, the former senator and one of Bush’s best friends, recalled the budget deal in 1990 that meant that Bush would raise taxes. During the 1988 campaign, he had famously paraphrased Clint Eastwood when he said, “Read my lips: No new taxes.”

Simpson said Bush told lawmakers that the deal “sure puts a hell of a lot of heat on me.”

Bush said, “Go for it, but it will be a real punch in the gut.”

The result was that “his own party turned on him,” and contributed to his defeat in 1992, Simpson said.

Bush, though, said, “when the real tough choices come, it is about our country, not me.”