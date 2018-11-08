You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fox News Executives Call for Civility After Tucker Carlson Protest

Brian Steinberg

Tucker Carlson
Two top executives at 21st Century Fox’s Fox News Channel called for a more civil national discourse after leftist protesters visited the home of one of the cable-news network’s best-known hosts Wednesday night.

According to press reports, members of an activist organization known as Smash Racism D.C. appeared outside Carlson’s home and accused him of “promoting hate.” Members of the group have in the past been associated with demonstrations against well-known Republicans.

Carlson and his family are safe.

“The incident that took place at Tucker’s home last night was reprehensible. The violent threats and intimidation tactics toward him and his family are completely unacceptable,” said Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News and Jay Wallace, President of Fox News, in a statement. “We as a nation have become far too intolerant of different points of view.  Recent events across our country clearly highlight the need for a more civil, respectful, and inclusive national conversation. Those of us in the media and in politics bear a special obligation to all Americans, to find common ground.”

Carlson joins a group of cable-news anchors and correspondents who have gone from reporting or commenting on stories to becoming the story themselves. CNN Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta yesterday had his White House credentials taken away after asking questions of President Trump during a briefing session there.

 

