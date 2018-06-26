You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fox News Suspends David Bossie for ‘Cotton-Picking’ Remark

By

Tara's Most Recent Stories

View All

Former deputy campaign manager for Donald Trump and current outside adviser to the president David Bossie has been suspended from his role as contributor on Fox News.

According to the Daily Beast, the suspension is set to last two weeks in light of his appearance on “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

Bossie engaged in a heated argument with Democratic strategist Joel Payne, who fired with, “You don’t have to be a golden retriever to hear all the dog whistles coming out of the White House these days and from my friend David here.”

But Bossie crossed a line, prompting suspension from the network, as he told Payne, who is black, that “You’re out of your cotton-picking mind.”

Aghast, Payne relayed how “I have some relatives who picked cotton, and I’m not going to sit back and let you attack me on TV like that.”

The network comprehensively disapproved of Bossie’s remarks, with Fox News host Ed Henry saying on-air, “I want to make clear that Fox News and this show, myself, we don’t agree with that particular phrase. It was obviously offensive.”

The Daily Beast also retrieved a comment from the network, which said, “David Bossie’s comments today were deeply offensive and wholly inappropriate. His remarks do not reflect the sentiments of Fox News and we do not in any way condone them.”

Bossie took to Twitter to apologize for the statement.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Politics

  • David Bossie Fox

    Fox News Suspends David Bossie for 'Cotton-Picking' Remark

    Former deputy campaign manager for Donald Trump and current outside adviser to the president David Bossie has been suspended from his role as contributor on Fox News. According to the Daily Beast, the suspension is set to last two weeks in light of his appearance on “Fox & Friends Weekend.” Bossie engaged in a heated […]

  • David Lynch Trump

    David Lynch Says Trump 'Could Go Down as One of the Greatest Presidents in History'

    Former deputy campaign manager for Donald Trump and current outside adviser to the president David Bossie has been suspended from his role as contributor on Fox News. According to the Daily Beast, the suspension is set to last two weeks in light of his appearance on “Fox & Friends Weekend.” Bossie engaged in a heated […]

  • Supreme Court LGBT

    Supreme Court Sends Back Case of Florist Who Denied Service to Same-Sex Couple

    Former deputy campaign manager for Donald Trump and current outside adviser to the president David Bossie has been suspended from his role as contributor on Fox News. According to the Daily Beast, the suspension is set to last two weeks in light of his appearance on “Fox & Friends Weekend.” Bossie engaged in a heated […]

  • Sinclair Broadcast Group

    What's Next for the Other Big Merger: Sinclair-Tribune

    Former deputy campaign manager for Donald Trump and current outside adviser to the president David Bossie has been suspended from his role as contributor on Fox News. According to the Daily Beast, the suspension is set to last two weeks in light of his appearance on “Fox & Friends Weekend.” Bossie engaged in a heated […]

  • MPAA Chief Charles Rivkin

    MPAA Chairman Defends Rating Guidance on Smoking in Movies

    Former deputy campaign manager for Donald Trump and current outside adviser to the president David Bossie has been suspended from his role as contributor on Fox News. According to the Daily Beast, the suspension is set to last two weeks in light of his appearance on “Fox & Friends Weekend.” Bossie engaged in a heated […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad