×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

FCC Chairman Announces New Administrative Law Judge

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sinclair Broadcast Group
CREDIT: Steve Ruark/AP/REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — Jane Hinckley Halprin will serve as the FCC’s new administrative law judge, succeeding Richard Sippel, who has been in the post for 32 years.

Halprin’s appointment could have an impact on Sinclair Broadcast Group.

In July, the FCC referred Sinclair’s proposed merger with Tribune Media to the judge, on the claim that the company engaged in “misrepresentation” or a “lack of candor” in its applications. Sinclair denied such conduct and, after the merger fell apart, asked that a hearing before the judge be terminated.

Sippel, however, never issued any decision on the matter, according to industry sources. Democrats have wanted the hearing to go forward, and groups like the American Cable Association want the FCC to seek an early renewal of four of Sinclair’s broadcast licenses so that the claims can be reviewed.

A Sinclair spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment, nor did the administrative law judge’s office.

The FCC said Sippel announced his retirement last week. The administrative law judge is appointed by a vote of all of the commissioners.

“Jane has done tremendous work at the FCC and I congratulate her on this new role,” he said. “The good judgment she displayed working on ethics issues at the agency for over a decade will serve her well as our administrative law judge. I’d also like to thank Judge Sippel for his 32 years of service as an administrative law judge at the FCC. He served this agency with honor and distinction, and I wish him well in retirement.”

Related

For the past 14 years, Halprin served in the FCC’s Office of the General Counsel as an ethics counsel. She joined the FCC in 1987 and led the agency’s ethics team as assistant general counsel for ethics.

The administrative law judge is responsible for hearings ordered by the commission.

FCC commissioner Michael O’Rielly has been critical of the administrative law judge process as one that has turned into a “black hole of indecision, inefficiency, and arbitrariness.”

He said this was “the perfect moment to overhaul the ALJ functions and enact needed reforms, including a determination of whether they are still needed.”

He said Halprin’s “skills and background will be needed to resolve pending cases quickly and set the office on an improved course.”

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Politics

  • Sinclair Broadcast Group

    FCC Chairman Announces New Administrative Law Judge

    WASHINGTON — Jane Hinckley Halprin will serve as the FCC’s new administrative law judge, succeeding Richard Sippel, who has been in the post for 32 years. Halprin’s appointment could have an impact on Sinclair Broadcast Group. In July, the FCC referred Sinclair’s proposed merger with Tribune Media to the judge, on the claim that the [...]

  • at&t time warner merger

    Judges Question DOJ's Arguments in Appeal of AT&T Antitrust Decision

    WASHINGTON — AT&T’s merger with Time Warner faced a new round of judicial scrutiny on Thursday as a three-judge panel weighed whether there were clear errors in a district court decision that cleared the way for the transaction. The panel — Judith Rogers, a Clinton appointee; Robert L. Wilkins, an Obama appointee; and David Sentelle, [...]

  • Pool ImageMandatory Credit: Photo by ALEX

    President Trump, Predecessors Gather for George H. W. Bush's State Funeral

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will gather with his former predecessors at Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday for the state funeral of George H.W. Bush, an event likely to emphasize the 41st president’s decency and grace at a time when politics has gotten more tribal and polarized. Prince Charles and other world figures are also [...]

  • Michael Flynn guilty

    Special Counsel Recommends Lenient Sentence for Michael Flynn

    WASHINGTON — Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team is recommending that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn get a lesser sentence, including one that does not include jail time, citing his cooperation with the ongoing investigation into possible collusion between Russian sources and the Trump campaign. “Given the defendant’s substantial assistance and other considerations set forth [...]

  • Amandla Stenberg2018 Equality Now's "Make Equality

    Amandla Stenberg, 'Handmaid's Tale' Author Margaret Atwood Honored By Equality Now

    Amandla Stenberg is unleashing “rain and thunder” with her activism. So said Tracee Ellis Ross on Monday while presenting the Change Maker Award to “The Hate U Give” star at Equality Now‘s Make Equality Reality Gala on Monday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. “I’m starting to understand that the world is always going [...]

  • Michael Avenatti

    Michael Avenatti Says He Won't Run for President in 2020

    WASHINGTON — Michael Avenatti said he would not run for president in 2020, after considering what would have undoubtedly been a pugnacious bid to defeat Donald Trump. “After consultation with my family and at their request, I have decided not to seek the Presidency of the United States in 2020. I do not make this [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad