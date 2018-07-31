Facebook Removes ‘Coordinated Inauthentic’ Accounts As Midterms Approach

WASHINGTON — said that it has removed more than two dozen pages and accounts that were involved in “coordinated inauthentic behavior,” including those that are trying to stoke political divisions, but it has yet to definitively determine whether Russian sources were behind the activity.

In a conference call with reporters, ’s Sheryl Sandberg said that it was still too early to judge whether the accounts were attempting to influence the midterm elections, although some of them were promoting events tied to hot bed political issues. One account was for a group, called Resisters, planning to protest a planned Unite the Right march planned in Washington next week.

“We’re still in the very early stages of our investigation and don’t have all the facts — including who may be behind this.” the company said in a statement. “But we are sharing what we know today given the connection between these bad actors and protests that are planned in Washington next week. We will update this post with more details when we have them, or if the facts we have change.”

The company has yet to determine who was behind the accounts, but its chief security officer, Alex Stamos, told reporters on Tuesday that there was “evidence of connections of these accounts and some of the identified IRA accounts.”

He was referring to the Internet Research Agency, the Russian entity authorities say was at the center of previous efforts to spread disinformation and pose as fake American groups planning protests on divisive social issues in 2016. Stamos said that they don’t have enough evidence yet to definitively attribute the latest activity to the IRA.

The company said that in the case, 32 accounts and pages from Facebook and Instagram were removed. The pages promoted a total of 30 events, but only two are still upcoming. In some cases, the fake groups connected with legitimate ones that were organizing events.

The company came under intense scrutiny nearly a year ago after the disclosure that Russian-linked sources bought ads on the platform and posted fake pages in efforts to sway political opinion in 2016 and afterward. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress in February.

Facebook said “whoever set up these accounts went to much greater lengths to obscure their true identities than the Russian-based Internet Research Agency has in the past.” The IRA is the entity widely targeted for coordinating many of the activities to spread disinformation on social media, and was at the center of one of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s indictments in his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“We believe this could be partly due to changes we’ve made over the last year to make this kind of abuse much harder,” Facebook said. “But security is not something that’s ever done. We face determined, well-funded adversaries who will never give up and are constantly changing tactics. It’s an arms race, and we need to constantly improve too.”

Facebook executives said that they briefed members of Congress this week, as well as law enforcement, on their findings.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said that “today’s disclosure is further evidence that the Kremlin continues to exploit platforms like Facebook to sow division and spread disinformation, and I am glad that Facebook is taking some steps to pinpoint and address this activity. I also expect Facebook, along with other platform companies, will continue to identify Russian troll activity and to work with Congress on updating our laws to better protect our democracy in the future.”