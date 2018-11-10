You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Elvis Presley Among Trump’s Selections for Presidential Medal of Freedom

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Elvis 1968
CREDIT: Binder/Howe Prods./Kobal/REX/Shu

WASHINGTON — President Trump has selected Elvis Presley as one of seven recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to be awarded at a White House ceremony on Friday.

The award is the nation’s highest civilian honor, awarded to “individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.” Typically the honorees include a mixture of living and posthumous honorees. This will be Trump’s first Medal of Freedom ceremony since taking office.

The White House, in announcing Presley, noted that he “defined American culture to billions of adoring fans around the world. Elvis fused gospel, country, and rhythm and blues to create a sound all his own, selling more than a billion records. Elvis also served nearly 2 years in the United States Army, humbly accepting the call to serve despite his fame.”

Other honorees include Miriam Adelson, a doctor and philanthropist, who “has practiced internal and emergency medicine, studied and specialized in the disease of narcotic addiction, and founded two research centers committed to fighting substance abuse,” according to the White House. She is the wife of Republican super donor Sheldon Adelson. Also being honored: Orrin Hatch, who has represented Utah in the Senate for 41 years; Alan Page, a former professional football player who is a judge on the Minnesota Supreme Court; baseball legend Babe Ruth; Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia; and Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach.

The Medal of Freedom honorees typically includes a number of entertainment, media and arts figures. The last Medal of Freedom ceremony took place on Nov. 22, 2016, when President Barack Obama honored 21 individuals including Robert De Niro, Diana Ross, Ellen DeGeneres, Tom Hanks, Lorne Michaels, Newton Minow, Robert Redford, Vin Scully, Bruce Springsteen and Cicely Tyson.

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Politics

  • Elvis 1968

    Elvis Presley Among Trump's Selections for Presidential Medal of Freedom

    WASHINGTON — President Trump has selected Elvis Presley as one of seven recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to be awarded at a White House ceremony on Friday. The award is the nation’s highest civilian honor, awarded to “individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United […]

  • Viggo Mortensen, Linda Cardellini, Peter Farrelly

    Director Peter Farrelly, 'Green Book' Team Weigh In on Viggo Mortensen's N-Word Controversy

    WASHINGTON — President Trump has selected Elvis Presley as one of seven recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to be awarded at a White House ceremony on Friday. The award is the nation’s highest civilian honor, awarded to “individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United […]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Reportedly Directed Hush Money Payments and National Enquirer Offered to Help

    WASHINGTON — President Trump has selected Elvis Presley as one of seven recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to be awarded at a White House ceremony on Friday. The award is the nation’s highest civilian honor, awarded to “individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United […]

  • Ken Jeong, Jamie Chung, Blair Underwood,

    Ken Jeong, Lily Collins Honor Nicholl Fellowship Winners

    WASHINGTON — President Trump has selected Elvis Presley as one of seven recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to be awarded at a White House ceremony on Friday. The award is the nation’s highest civilian honor, awarded to “individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United […]

  • Cesar Sayoc Headshot

    CNN Pipe Bomb Suspect Charged in 30-Count Indictment

    WASHINGTON — President Trump has selected Elvis Presley as one of seven recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to be awarded at a White House ceremony on Friday. The award is the nation’s highest civilian honor, awarded to “individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United […]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Says He Could Pull Other Reporters' White House Credentials Over Lack of 'Respect'

    WASHINGTON — President Trump has selected Elvis Presley as one of seven recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to be awarded at a White House ceremony on Friday. The award is the nation’s highest civilian honor, awarded to “individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United […]

  • Harrison FordSAG-AFTRA honors Lady Gaga and

    Harrison Ford Rails Against 'Nationalism and Isolationism'

    WASHINGTON — President Trump has selected Elvis Presley as one of seven recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to be awarded at a White House ceremony on Friday. The award is the nation’s highest civilian honor, awarded to “individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad