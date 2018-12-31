×

Elizabeth Warren Launches Committee for 2020 Presidential Bid With Video That Bashes Fox News

Ted Johnson

Elizabeth Warren
CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) announced the formation of an exploratory committee to run for president in 2020, with plans to formally announce a bid for the Democratic nomination early next year.

Warren made the reveal in a four-and-a-half-minute video, in which she said, “no matter what our differences, most of us want the same thing: To be able to work hard, play by the same set of rules, and take care of the people we love.”

The video is biographical, but it also signaled the type of populist campaign she intends to run.

It refers to the government as a “whole scam” for the “wealthy and well-connected,” and characterizes Fox News as an “echo chamber of fear and hate.” It features images of Fox News personalities Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson, and the hosts of “Fox and Friends,” interspersed with those of Trump administration figures.

Warren is expected to be among the more formidable candidates in a large field of Democrats, perhaps as many as two dozen. So far, Julian Castro, the secretary of health and human services under President Barack Obama, has announced the formation of an exploratory committee, and Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.) has launched a campaign.

“Our government is supposed to work for all of us, but instead it has become a tool for the wealthy and well-connected,” Warren said. “The whole scam is propped up by an echo chamber of fear and hate, designed to distract and divide us. People will do or say anything to hang on to power, point the finger at anyone who thinks, prays, or loves differently than they do.”

