Trump Calls Scathing New York Times Op-Ed ‘Gutless’

Ted Johnson

Donald Trump
CREDIT: Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — President Trump denounced an op ed published by The New York Times in which an unnamed senior administration official wrote that his erratic and unstable behavior is being restrained by a “quiet resistance” within the White House team.

Trump called the piece a “gutless editorial,” noting its anonymous writer, and called its publication a “disgrace.”

“They don’t like Donald Trump and I don’t like them because they’re very dishonest people,” Trump said of the New York Times.

Very quickly after the op-ed was posted on the Times website, D.C. very quickly plunged into a guessing game over the identity of the administration official, who used the pronoun “he” in a tweet, indicating that the writer is male.

“Given the instability many witnessed, there were early whispers within the cabinet of invoking the 25th Amendment, which would start a complex process for removing the president,” the author wrote. “But no one wanted to precipitate a constitutional crisis. So we will do what we can to steer the administration in the right direction until — one way or another — it’s over.”

Erick Erickson, the conservative commentator, wrote that “a dear friend of mine who works for President Trump tells me he loves the guy, but that they all spend an inordinate amount of time stopping his worst impulses. He says he feels deeply betrayed by this op-ed because it will hurt all of their efforts to help the President do right.”

Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House communications director, wrote on Twitter that “I said in July 2017 in my short tenure [at the White House] that there were forces inside the building that were “saving the country” from POTUS. Imagine the ego of that and the cowardice anonymity.”

Trump’s team already is dealing with the fallout of the release of excerpts from Bob Woodward’s new book “Fear,: Trump in the White House,” set to be published on Tuesday, and has tried to undermine its credibility by releasing statements from Chief of Staff John Kelly and Defense Secretary James Mattis in which they deny making certain quotes attributed to them. The book reportedly portrays the president as erratic and out of his depth.

“The book means nothing. It’s a work of fiction,” Trump told reporters. He repeated the phrase “work of fiction” multiple times throughout the day.

The author of the piece is known to New York Times’ opinion editors. That even puts the paper’s editorial side in an unusual position.

“So basically: Times reporters now must try to unearth the identity of an author that our colleagues in Opinion have sworn to protect with anonymity?” wrote New York Times investigative reporter Jodi Kantor.

  Donald Trump

    Trump Calls Scathing New York Times Op-Ed 'Gutless'

  Mandatory Credit: Photo by Carolyn Kaster/AP/REX/Shutterstock

    Mystery White House Official Claims Staffers Are Working Against Trump

  Alex Jones Marco Rubio

    Alex Jones, Marco Rubio Face Off Outside Senate Hearing: 'Don't Touch Me Again'

  Christopher Lawford Dead

    Christopher Lawford, Actor and JFK's Nephew, Dies at 63

  Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, left, accompanied

    Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg, Twitter's Jack Dorsey Testify on Capitol Hill

  Monica LewinskyVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals,

    Monica Lewinsky to Take Part in Bill Clinton Docuseries

