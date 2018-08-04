Donald Trump Insults Lebron James’ Intelligence on Twitter

It looks like the President is not a fan of Lebron James.

Donald Trump took to Twitter on Friday night to insult the Los Angeles Lakers’ player’s intelligence after James gave an interview to CNN’s Don Lemon in which he said Trump is trying to “divide us.”

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

“Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do,” he wrote, and then apparently took a side in the James vs. Michael Jordan debate. “I like Mike!”

James was interviewed by Lemon about his contributions to his hometown of Akron, Ohio, and the school his organization just launched there for at-risk children. The conversation also turned to politics and Trump, and James said Trump is “using sports to kinda divide us.”

“Sports has never been something that divides people,” James said. “It’s always been something that brings someone together.”

James has not yet responded to Trump’s comment. Lemon, however, has, writing on Twitter on Saturday morning, “Who’s the real dummy? A man who puts kids in classrooms or one who puts kids in cages? #BeBest”

Who’s the real dummy? A man who puts kids in classrooms or one who puts kids in cages? #BeBest https://t.co/XO50qVksnR — Don Lemon (@donlemon) August 4, 2018

CNN also responded to Trump on its public relations Twitter, writing, “Sounds like @FLOTUS had the remote last night. 📺 We hope you both saw the incredible work of @KingJames. #BeBest”

This isn’t the first time James has spoken out about POTUS. Last year, he called Trump a “bum” on Twitter after he disinvited the Golden State Warriors to the White House to celebrate their championship win.

“Going to the White House was a great honor until you showed up!” James wrote at the time.