×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

DOJ Settles With Six Station Groups Over Information Sharing

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Makan Delrahim
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — Six broadcast station groups have reached a settlement with the Justice Department over the sharing of competitively sensitive advertising rate information in violation of antitrust laws.

The companies— Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., Raycom Media Inc., Tribune Media Company, Meredith Corp., Griffin Communications, and Dreamcatcher Broadcasting — will be prohibited from direct or indirect sharing of information under the terms of the settlement.

A source said that the Justice Department’s case arose out of its review of Sinclair’s proposed merger with Tribune Media. That transaction ultimately was abandoned after the FCC sent it to an administrative law judge for review.

“The unlawful exchange of competitively sensitive information allowed these television broadcast companies to disrupt the normal competitive process of spot advertising in markets across the United States,” said Makan Delrahim, the chief of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, above. “Advertisers rely on competition among owners of broadcast television stations to obtain reasonable advertising rates, but this unlawful sharing of information lessened that competition and thereby harmed the local businesses and the consumers they serve.”

Related

According to the Justice Department, the companies exchanged “revenue pacing information” in many metro areas across the country, and some of the companies exchanged non-public sales information. The pacing information is a comparison of a station’s revenues booked for a certain time period to the revenues booked in the previous year.

“By exchanging pacing information, the broadcasters were better able to anticipate whether their competitors were likely to raise, maintain, or lower spot advertising prices, which in turn helped inform the stations’ own pricing strategies and negotiations with advertisers,” the Justice Department said. “As a result, the information exchanges harmed the competitive price–setting process.”

The companies also will be required to adopt antitrust compliance and reporting measures and to cooperate in an ongoing investigation by the DOJ. The settlement has a seven year term, and will apply to stations even if they are sold to another owner.

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Politics

  • Makan Delrahim

    DOJ Settles With Six Station Groups Over Information Sharing

    WASHINGTON — Six broadcast station groups have reached a settlement with the Justice Department over the sharing of competitively sensitive advertising rate information in violation of antitrust laws. The companies— Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., Raycom Media Inc., Tribune Media Company, Meredith Corp., Griffin Communications, and Dreamcatcher Broadcasting — will be prohibited from direct or indirect sharing […]

  • Stacey Abrams Oprah Winfrey

    What's Next: Hollywood's Takeaways From the Midterms

    WASHINGTON — Six broadcast station groups have reached a settlement with the Justice Department over the sharing of competitively sensitive advertising rate information in violation of antitrust laws. The companies— Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., Raycom Media Inc., Tribune Media Company, Meredith Corp., Griffin Communications, and Dreamcatcher Broadcasting — will be prohibited from direct or indirect sharing […]

  • Jim Acosta Microphone Moment

    CNN Sues White House Over Revocation of Jim Acosta's Press Credentials

    WASHINGTON — Six broadcast station groups have reached a settlement with the Justice Department over the sharing of competitively sensitive advertising rate information in violation of antitrust laws. The companies— Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., Raycom Media Inc., Tribune Media Company, Meredith Corp., Griffin Communications, and Dreamcatcher Broadcasting — will be prohibited from direct or indirect sharing […]

  • Comcast Corporation will host a conference

    Trump Amplifies Calls for DOJ to Investigate Comcast-NBCU for Antitrust Violations

    WASHINGTON — Six broadcast station groups have reached a settlement with the Justice Department over the sharing of competitively sensitive advertising rate information in violation of antitrust laws. The companies— Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., Raycom Media Inc., Tribune Media Company, Meredith Corp., Griffin Communications, and Dreamcatcher Broadcasting — will be prohibited from direct or indirect sharing […]

  • Neil Young

    Neil Young, After Losing Home to Fire, Denounces 'Unfit Leader' Trump as 'the Denier'

    WASHINGTON — Six broadcast station groups have reached a settlement with the Justice Department over the sharing of competitively sensitive advertising rate information in violation of antitrust laws. The companies— Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., Raycom Media Inc., Tribune Media Company, Meredith Corp., Griffin Communications, and Dreamcatcher Broadcasting — will be prohibited from direct or indirect sharing […]

  • The Front Runner

    Listen: 'The Front Runner' Shows How Personal Scandal Started to Pervade Political Coverage

    WASHINGTON — Six broadcast station groups have reached a settlement with the Justice Department over the sharing of competitively sensitive advertising rate information in violation of antitrust laws. The companies— Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., Raycom Media Inc., Tribune Media Company, Meredith Corp., Griffin Communications, and Dreamcatcher Broadcasting — will be prohibited from direct or indirect sharing […]

  • Michael MooreCritics Choice Documentary Awards, Show,

    Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards: Michael Moore Finishes His 2003 Oscar Speech

    WASHINGTON — Six broadcast station groups have reached a settlement with the Justice Department over the sharing of competitively sensitive advertising rate information in violation of antitrust laws. The companies— Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., Raycom Media Inc., Tribune Media Company, Meredith Corp., Griffin Communications, and Dreamcatcher Broadcasting — will be prohibited from direct or indirect sharing […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad