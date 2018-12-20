×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

DNC Announces Plan for 12 Presidential Primary Debates; First Slated for June

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tom Perez DNC Chair
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — The Democratic National Committee announced a plan for 12 primary debates in the 2020 presidential cycle, with the first planned for June.

The DNC also said it was possible that a debate could be held over consecutive nights to deal with a potentially large field of contenders.

“My goal in this framework is to give the grassroots a bigger voice than ever before; to showcase our candidates on an array of media platforms; to present opportunity for vigorous discussion about issues, ideas, and solutions; and to reach as many potential voters as possible,” Tom Perez, the chairman of the DNC, said in a statement.

Given the possibility of 20-plus contenders, the debates may take on even more importance, as so many campaigns will be reliant on the national exposure to stand out.

Sponsors and other details of the debates will be announced next year, as well as one of the more controversial aspects of the events: the criteria to get up on stage. The DNC said the criteria, to be announced in January, will include “both polling and other objective measures that reflect a candidate’s support, such as grassroots fundraising.”

Related

In 2016, candidates like Bernie Sanders and Martin O’Malley criticized the DNC for the way that the debates were handled, including the scheduling of some of the early matchups on Saturday evenings, when television viewership is traditionally low. The DNC said for the 2020 cycle it will “seek to maximize the viewership of each debate.”

The second debate will be held in July, and after a break in August, there will be one debate per month starting in September. That schedule will continue through the end of the year. Then, the remainder of the debates will be held through April, 2020.

If there is a need to hold a debate over multiple nights, there will be a public random selection process to determine which candidates will face off against each other each night. That is different from the way that some of the early Republican presidential debates were handled in the last cycle, as lower-polling candidates were selected for an earlier-in-the-day event and major contenders made it to primetime.

Popular on Variety

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

More Politics

  • Tom Perez DNC Chair

    DNC Announces Plan for 12 Presidential Primary Debates; First Slated for June

    WASHINGTON — The Democratic National Committee announced a plan for 12 primary debates in the 2020 presidential cycle, with the first planned for June. The DNC also said it was possible that a debate could be held over consecutive nights to deal with a potentially large field of contenders. “My goal in this framework is [...]

  • BuzzFeed logo

    Judge Sides With BuzzFeed Over Publication of Steele Dossier

    WASHINGTON — A federal judge ruled in favor of BuzzFeed in a defamation lawsuit over its publication of the so-called “Steele dossier” in January, 2017, ruling that because the document was part of an official proceeding, the site was protected by fair reporting privilege. U.S. District Judge Ursula Ungaro wrote that the “privilege exists to [...]

  • Holiday Soul Party Celebrates Inclusion Progress

    Holiday Soul Party Celebrates Inclusion Progress in Film and Television

    Merry doesn’t even begin to describe the crowd gathered at UTA on Tuesday night for the fourth annual Holiday Soul Party. Organized by the Committee of Black Writers of the WGA, the African-American Steering Committee of the DGA and the African-American Film Critics Association, and hosted by the Ghetto Film School Roster, the networking event [...]

  • Facebook Stock

    D.C. Attorney General Sues Facebook Over Data Misuse in 2016 Election

    WASHINGTON — Washington, D.C.’s attorney general filed suit against Facebook on Wednesday over a third party app’s sale of users’ personal data to Cambridge Analytica, which used the information to target voters during the 2016 presidential election. The lawsuit, filed in D.C. Superior Court, claims that Facebook failed to protect the privacy of its users and [...]

  • Michael Flynn guilty

    Judge Postpones Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's Sentencing

    The sentencing of President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was delayed after a judge lashed out at the nature of his crimes and appeared to be ready to give him jail time. Flynn pleaded guilty last year to lying to investigators, and he also failed to disclose lobbying work for the Turkish [...]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Foundation to Dissolve Amid NY Attorney General Lawsuit

    WASHINGTON — The Trump Foundation will dissolve amid a lawsuit brought by the New York attorney general over the nature of its spending and contributions. New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood said the foundation had signed a stipulation agreeing to disband under judicial supervision. She said she will review how remaining assets will be given [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad