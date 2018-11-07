You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Democrats Win Back Control of House, Republicans Will Hold Senate

Ted Johnson

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi of California, smiles as she meets with reporters on Election Day at the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Should Democrats win control of the House of Representatives, as strategists in both parties suggest is likely, they could derail President Donald Trump's legislative agenda for the next two years and would also win subpoena power to investigate Trump's many personal and professional missteps. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
CREDIT: AP

WASHINGTON — Democrats were projected to win back control of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, as voters sent a message that they wanted a check on Donald Trump’s presidency.

Republicans had plenty of reason to celebrate, though. They will retain control of the Senate and are likely to gain seats, and also won governorships in Florida and Ohio.

The Democratic victory also means the potential return of Nancy Pelosi to the speakership, a post she held until the party lost a majority in 2010.

“Thanks to you, tomorrow will be a new day in America,” Pelosi said, adding that the election was about restoring “checks and balances” to government.

She said that the Democratic House will be led with “transparency and openness.”

The news was a sigh of relief for progressives and a number of so-called never-Trump conservatives, including such well-known figures as Steve Schmidt and Max Boot, who urged voters to cast their ballots for Democrats to curb Democratic excesses.

Pelosi’s return to the speakership is likely but not assured, as some of the House candidates running in Trump-won districts tried to distance themselves from her leadership.

The expectation is that Democrats will bring a new level of oversight and investigation of the Trump administration, but many of the candidates ran on issues like healthcare and immigration.

