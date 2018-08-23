American Media CEO David Pecker Granted Immunity in Michael Cohen Case (Report)

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
David Pecker
CREDIT: Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — David Pecker, the CEO of American Media Inc., which is the publisher of the National Enquirer, has been granted immunity and is cooperating with federal prosecutors as part of the investigation of Michael Cohen and payments made to two women who claim to have had affairs with Donald Trump.

Vanity Fair reported on the immunity agreement, and it was confirmed by the New York Times and NBC News.

The court documents unsealed at the time of Cohen’s guilty plea earlier this week outline a pattern of cooperation between AMI and the Trump campaign starting in 2015. Prosecutors claim that AMI and the Enquirer tipped off the Trump campaign of potentially damaging stories. In the case of Karen McDougal, who claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and 2007, AMI’s Dylan Howard arranged a $150,000 payment for her limited life rights. The purpose was to keep the story from getting published elsewhere, while it never saw the light of day in the Enquirer.

Pecker is a friend of Trump’s and would have access to emails and other records to corroborate prosecutors’ claims about the payments and whether Trump was aware of them.

Related

Cohen plead guilty to five counts of tax fraud, one count of lying on a bank application, and two campaign finance violations. He told a judge that he arranged the payments at Trump’s direction, with the goal of preventing potentially embarrassing information from influencing the election.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New York declined to comment. A spokesman for AMI did not return a request for comment.

During the campaign, the Enquirer ran almost universally favorable coverage of Trump and negative stories about his rivals, including Ted Cruz and Hillary Clinton.

A question raised by campaign finance experts is whether AMI would also have liability. Federal law prohibits corporations from directly contributing to campaigns.

Trevor Potter, the founder and president of the Campaign Legal Center and former chairman of the Federal Election Commission, said earlier this week that “generally, the corporate parent of a news organization is not protected by the ‘press exemption,’ especially when acting outside their ‘press function.’

“Here, Cohen says they entered into an agreement with Trump and his campaign to use corporate money to squelch information detrimental to Trump’s election. That presents a serious legal problem for AMI.”

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Politics

  • David Pecker

    American Media CEO David Pecker Granted Immunity in Michael Cohen Case (Report)

    WASHINGTON — David Pecker, the CEO of American Media Inc., which is the publisher of the National Enquirer, has been granted immunity and is cooperating with federal prosecutors as part of the investigation of Michael Cohen and payments made to two women who claim to have had affairs with Donald Trump. Vanity Fair reported on […]

  • Bill Maher

    Bill Maher Contributes $1 Million to Democrats' Senate Majority PAC (EXCLUSIVE)

    WASHINGTON — David Pecker, the CEO of American Media Inc., which is the publisher of the National Enquirer, has been granted immunity and is cooperating with federal prosecutors as part of the investigation of Michael Cohen and payments made to two women who claim to have had affairs with Donald Trump. Vanity Fair reported on […]

  • Jon Tester

    Republican Radio Ad Targets Jon Tester Over 'Vulgar' Pearl Jam Poster

    WASHINGTON — David Pecker, the CEO of American Media Inc., which is the publisher of the National Enquirer, has been granted immunity and is cooperating with federal prosecutors as part of the investigation of Michael Cohen and payments made to two women who claim to have had affairs with Donald Trump. Vanity Fair reported on […]

  • Trump on Michael Cohen Plea: Flipping

    Trump on Michael Cohen Plea: Flipping 'Almost Ought to Be Illegal'

    WASHINGTON — David Pecker, the CEO of American Media Inc., which is the publisher of the National Enquirer, has been granted immunity and is cooperating with federal prosecutors as part of the investigation of Michael Cohen and payments made to two women who claim to have had affairs with Donald Trump. Vanity Fair reported on […]

  • Tom Steyer 2018

    Tom Steyer on Impeaching Trump: 'What Are We Waiting For?'

    WASHINGTON — David Pecker, the CEO of American Media Inc., which is the publisher of the National Enquirer, has been granted immunity and is cooperating with federal prosecutors as part of the investigation of Michael Cohen and payments made to two women who claim to have had affairs with Donald Trump. Vanity Fair reported on […]

  • U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as

    Trump Tells Fox News He Knew About Hush Money Payments 'Later On'

    WASHINGTON — David Pecker, the CEO of American Media Inc., which is the publisher of the National Enquirer, has been granted immunity and is cooperating with federal prosecutors as part of the investigation of Michael Cohen and payments made to two women who claim to have had affairs with Donald Trump. Vanity Fair reported on […]

  • Michael Cohen (C), President Donald Trump's

    Trump Takes Aim at Michael Cohen After Guilty Plea

    WASHINGTON — David Pecker, the CEO of American Media Inc., which is the publisher of the National Enquirer, has been granted immunity and is cooperating with federal prosecutors as part of the investigation of Michael Cohen and payments made to two women who claim to have had affairs with Donald Trump. Vanity Fair reported on […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad