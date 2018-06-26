David Lynch Says Trump ‘Could Go Down as One of the Greatest Presidents in History’

In an interview with the Guardian published on Saturday, David Lynch talked his new book “Room to Dream,” shot down “Twin Peaks” theories, and ultimately declared that Donald Trump may hold a special place in presidential history.

Despite being undecided about Trump, Lynch noted that “He could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted the thing so much. No one is able to counter this guy in an intelligent way.”

The “Eraserhead” and “Mulholland Drive” director also described how, while Trump may not be doing a good job himself, he is opening up a space where other outsiders might. “Our so-called leaders can’t take the country forward, can’t get anything done,” he said. “Like children, they are. Trump has shown all this.”

Lynch also shared in the interview that he is politically all over the map, having voted for Bernie Sanders in the 2016 Democratic primary and thinks — but is unsure — that he voted Libertarian in the presidential election. “I am not really a political person, but I really like the freedom to do what you want to do,” he said.

In response to Lynch’s statements, Donald Trump took to Twitter to share the article, quoting the Breitbart headline: “Director David Lynch: Trump Could Go Down as One of the Greatest Presidents.”

In other parts of the interview, Lynch also discussed how he is sticking to working in television for now in favor of telling more of a “continuing story,” as he believes theatrical releases have become too short. “I would not make a feature film in today’s world because the kind of films I make couldn’t be on the big screen for very long,” he said.

He also noted his philosophy on refusing to provide audiences with explanations as to the meaning of the content he produces, as a film or TV show is like a magic act, “and magicians don’t tell how they did a thing.” Lynch professed his distaste for behind-the-scenes footage or making-of films about special effects. “People do it for sales, for money. But the film is the thing and should be protected.”

Lynch’s memoir-biography was released on June 19.