You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

David Lynch Says Trump ‘Could Go Down as One of the Greatest Presidents in History’

By

Tara's Most Recent Stories

View All
David Lynch Trump
CREDIT: TYTUS ZMIEJEWSKI/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

In an interview with the Guardian published on Saturday, David Lynch talked his new book “Room to Dream,” shot down “Twin Peaks” theories, and ultimately declared that Donald Trump may hold a special place in presidential history.

Despite being undecided about Trump, Lynch noted that “He could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted the thing so much. No one is able to counter this guy in an intelligent way.”

The “Eraserhead” and “Mulholland Drive” director also described how, while Trump may not be doing a good job himself, he is opening up a space where other outsiders might. “Our so-called leaders can’t take the country forward, can’t get anything done,” he said. “Like children, they are. Trump has shown all this.”

Lynch also shared in the interview that he is politically all over the map, having voted for Bernie Sanders in the 2016 Democratic primary and thinks — but is unsure — that he voted Libertarian in the presidential election. “I am not really a political person, but I really like the freedom to do what you want to do,” he said.

In response to Lynch’s statements, Donald Trump took to Twitter to share the article, quoting the Breitbart headline: “Director David Lynch: Trump Could Go Down as One of the Greatest Presidents.”

Related

In other parts of the interview, Lynch also discussed how he is sticking to working in television for now in favor of telling more of a “continuing story,” as he believes theatrical releases have become too short. “I would not make a feature film in today’s world because the kind of films I make couldn’t be on the big screen for very long,” he said.

He also noted his philosophy on refusing to provide audiences with explanations as to the meaning of the content he produces, as a film or TV show is like a magic act, “and magicians don’t tell how they did a thing.” Lynch professed his distaste for behind-the-scenes footage or making-of films about special effects. “People do it for sales, for money. But the film is the thing and should be protected.”

Lynch’s memoir-biography was released on June 19.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More TV

  • David Lynch Trump

    David Lynch Says Trump 'Could Go Down as One of the Greatest Presidents in History'

    In an interview with the Guardian published on Saturday, David Lynch talked his new book “Room to Dream,” shot down “Twin Peaks” theories, and ultimately declared that Donald Trump may hold a special place in presidential history. Despite being undecided about Trump, Lynch noted that “He could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history […]

  • Sean Spicer Prepping TV Talk Show

    Sean Spicer Prepping TV Talk Show With Debmar-Mercury

    In an interview with the Guardian published on Saturday, David Lynch talked his new book “Room to Dream,” shot down “Twin Peaks” theories, and ultimately declared that Donald Trump may hold a special place in presidential history. Despite being undecided about Trump, Lynch noted that “He could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history […]

  • Gloria EstefanKeep Memory Alive's 19th Annual

    TV News Roundup: Gloria Estefan to Guest Star in 'One Day at a Time' Season 3

    In an interview with the Guardian published on Saturday, David Lynch talked his new book “Room to Dream,” shot down “Twin Peaks” theories, and ultimately declared that Donald Trump may hold a special place in presidential history. Despite being undecided about Trump, Lynch noted that “He could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history […]

  • Robert de Niro Lupita Nyongo Pink

    Robert De Niro, Lupita Nyong'o, Pink Among 2019 Walk of Fame Honorees

    In an interview with the Guardian published on Saturday, David Lynch talked his new book “Room to Dream,” shot down “Twin Peaks” theories, and ultimately declared that Donald Trump may hold a special place in presidential history. Despite being undecided about Trump, Lynch noted that “He could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history […]

  • CBS TV

    Daily Beast Sets CBS TV Studios First-Look Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

    In an interview with the Guardian published on Saturday, David Lynch talked his new book “Room to Dream,” shot down “Twin Peaks” theories, and ultimately declared that Donald Trump may hold a special place in presidential history. Despite being undecided about Trump, Lynch noted that “He could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history […]

  • Randy Freer, CEO of Hulu

    Hulu CEO Randy Freer on Company Reorg, Future of 'Handmaid's Tale'

    In an interview with the Guardian published on Saturday, David Lynch talked his new book “Room to Dream,” shot down “Twin Peaks” theories, and ultimately declared that Donald Trump may hold a special place in presidential history. Despite being undecided about Trump, Lynch noted that “He could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad