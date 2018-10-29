You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CreativeFuture Calls for ‘Platform Accountability’ in Petition to Midterm Candidates

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
US Capitol
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — CreativeFuture, the Hollywood-led group pushing for greater content and anti-piracy protections for creators, is calling for greater “platform accountability” among internet companies in a letter being sent to 2018 midterm candidates for Congress.

Ruth Vitale, the CEO of CreativeFuture, said that the letter and petition is being sent to all of the candidates, with plans to send another next year once the new Congress is seated.

“Companies like Google and Facebook, now among the largest companies in the world, must step up to greater responsibility for the theft of creative content that they facilitate, and take proactive steps,” the letter reads. “While the creative communities recognize that the need for greater platform responsibility extends far beyond copyright infringement, our industry has long suffered from a lack of platform accountability – threatening the aspirations and livelihoods of millions of Americans. This must change.”

The letter was signed by more than 400 writers, directors, producers, and others industry leaders, and more than 100,000 signed the petition, Vitale said.

CreativeFuture and other content groups have seized on the increased scrutiny that Congress has been paying to Google, Facebook, Twitter, and social platforms, in hopes that the discussion of “platform accountability” also will include piracy.

“Some organizations and advocates, who in many cases are funded by the major online platform providers, repeatedly claim to be pro-creativity and pro-audience, yet they denigrate or block effective efforts to preserve and promote creative content, including enforcement of existing laws and voluntary industry initiatives,” the letter states. “Any company or organization that claims to be ‘against piracy’ must match their words with their actions.”

After Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress in April, MPAA chairman Charles Rivkin sent senators a letter saying that “the moment has come for a national dialogue about restoring accountability on the internet. Whether through regulation, recalibration of safe harbors, or the exercise of greater responsibility by online platforms, something must change.”

But Michael Beckerman of the Internet Association, which represents major internet companies Google, Facebook, Netflix, and Amazon, sent a letter to senators saying that “a regulatory debate should not be driven by the proliferation of anti-internet lobbying that has hit Washington in recent months from companies and industries looking to improve their competitive odds through regulation. This is neither in the best interest of consumers nor politically popular with the millions of Americans who use and trust internet platforms.”

The focal point of the debate has been the safe harbor provision of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act of 1998. It protects internet sites and providers from third party pirated content placed on their sites, as long as they take it down promptly upon getting a notice from the copyright holder.

Popular on Variety

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

More Politics

  • US Capitol

    CreativeFuture Calls for 'Platform Accountability' in Petition to Midterm Candidates

    WASHINGTON — CreativeFuture, the Hollywood-led group pushing for greater content and anti-piracy protections for creators, is calling for greater “platform accountability” among internet companies in a letter being sent to 2018 midterm candidates for Congress. Ruth Vitale, the CEO of CreativeFuture, said that the letter and petition is being sent to all of the candidates, […]

  • DEADPOOL 2

    More Than Half of Movies Have Been Rated R in Past 50 Years, MPAA Study Says

    WASHINGTON — CreativeFuture, the Hollywood-led group pushing for greater content and anti-piracy protections for creators, is calling for greater “platform accountability” among internet companies in a letter being sent to 2018 midterm candidates for Congress. Ruth Vitale, the CEO of CreativeFuture, said that the letter and petition is being sent to all of the candidates, […]

  • Donald Trump Rally

    Trump's Latest Attack: 'Fake News' Media Are 'True Enemy of the People'

    WASHINGTON — CreativeFuture, the Hollywood-led group pushing for greater content and anti-piracy protections for creators, is calling for greater “platform accountability” among internet companies in a letter being sent to 2018 midterm candidates for Congress. Ruth Vitale, the CEO of CreativeFuture, said that the letter and petition is being sent to all of the candidates, […]

  • Jonathan PieReading Festival, UK - 26

    Listen: Why the Left Still Hasn't Figured Out How to Take on Trump

    WASHINGTON — CreativeFuture, the Hollywood-led group pushing for greater content and anti-piracy protections for creators, is calling for greater “platform accountability” among internet companies in a letter being sent to 2018 midterm candidates for Congress. Ruth Vitale, the CEO of CreativeFuture, said that the letter and petition is being sent to all of the candidates, […]

  • People support each other in front

    Hollywood Calls for Gun Control, Urges Voting in Wake of Synagogue Massacre

    WASHINGTON — CreativeFuture, the Hollywood-led group pushing for greater content and anti-piracy protections for creators, is calling for greater “platform accountability” among internet companies in a letter being sent to 2018 midterm candidates for Congress. Ruth Vitale, the CEO of CreativeFuture, said that the letter and petition is being sent to all of the candidates, […]

  • Donald Trump Rally

    Trump Again Blames Media as Rally Crowd Chants 'CNN Sucks'

    WASHINGTON — CreativeFuture, the Hollywood-led group pushing for greater content and anti-piracy protections for creators, is calling for greater “platform accountability” among internet companies in a letter being sent to 2018 midterm candidates for Congress. Ruth Vitale, the CEO of CreativeFuture, said that the letter and petition is being sent to all of the candidates, […]

  • California Net Neutrality Law Put on

    California Net Neutrality Law Put on Hold Until Federal Lawsuit Is Resolved

    WASHINGTON — CreativeFuture, the Hollywood-led group pushing for greater content and anti-piracy protections for creators, is calling for greater “platform accountability” among internet companies in a letter being sent to 2018 midterm candidates for Congress. Ruth Vitale, the CEO of CreativeFuture, said that the letter and petition is being sent to all of the candidates, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad