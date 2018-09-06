Cory Booker Says He’ll Violate Senate Rules to Release Kavanaugh Email

WASHINGTON — The drama surrounding Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings continued on Thursday, as Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) announced that he would publicly release a confidential email about racial profiling.

“I understand that the penalty comes with potential ousting from the Senate,” Booker told the Senate Judiciary Committee, adding that, “I openly invite and I accept the consequences of my team releasing that email now.”

Democrats have protested that the Republican majority has refused to publicly release emails and other documents, while the White House has declined to release more than 100,000 pages from Kavanaugh’s tenure during the Bush administration.

Booker said that he wanted to take the action “to expose that the emails withheld from the public have nothing to do with national security, nothing to jeopardize the sanctity of those ideals that I hold dear.”

He added, “We are rushing through this before me and my colleagues and read and digest the information.”

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) seemed exasperated as Booker went on about violating Senate rules. “How many times are you going to tell us this?” he asked.

“Running for president is no excuse for violating the rules of the Senate,” Cornyn said, a reference to Booker’s 2020 ambitions.