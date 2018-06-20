You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Corey Lewandowski Mocks Story of Girl with Down Syndrome Separated from Mother

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Corey Lewandowski Donald Trump
CREDIT: AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

WASHINGTON — Corey Lewandowski, Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, appeared on Fox News on Tuesday and blurted out “womp womp” to the story of a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome separated from her mother at the border.

Zac Petkanas, a Democratic strategist, was telling the story when Lewandowski said “womp womp” and rolled his eyes.

“Did you just say, ‘womp womp’ to a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome being separated from her mother?” Petkanas said, incredulously. “How dare you. How absolutely dare you sir.”

Lewandowski attempted to speak, but Petkanas continued to condemn his remark.

The exchange was quickly shared on Twitter. Meghan McCain wrote, “This is so horrible, even by Lewandowski standards.”

The exchange was the latest fallout from the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy, one that has triggered calls by Democrats and Republicans for the White House to put an end to forced separations of families.

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham faced a furor on Monday after she referred to the detention facilities where minors are housed as “summer camps.”

Later, on Twitter, Petkanas pointed out that Lewandowski was being paid as a consultant by a SuperPAC supporting Trump. He called it a “truly surreal moment.”

More Politics

  • Corey Lewandowski Donald Trump

    Corey Lewandowski Mocks Story of Girl with Down Syndrome Separated from Mother

    WASHINGTON — Corey Lewandowski, Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, appeared on Fox News on Tuesday and blurted out “womp womp” to the story of a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome separated from her mother at the border. Zac Petkanas, a Democratic strategist, was telling the story when Lewandowski said “womp womp” and rolled his eyes. […]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Meets With GOP Lawmakers as Outrage Over Family Separation Policy Grows

    WASHINGTON — Corey Lewandowski, Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, appeared on Fox News on Tuesday and blurted out “womp womp” to the story of a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome separated from her mother at the border. Zac Petkanas, a Democratic strategist, was telling the story when Lewandowski said “womp womp” and rolled his eyes. […]

  • Flea Los Feliz House

    Flea and Frankie Rayder List Los Feliz Traditional (EXCLUSIVE)

    WASHINGTON — Corey Lewandowski, Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, appeared on Fox News on Tuesday and blurted out “womp womp” to the story of a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome separated from her mother at the border. Zac Petkanas, a Democratic strategist, was telling the story when Lewandowski said “womp womp” and rolled his eyes. […]

  • Jeffrey Katzenberg Hand Imprint Ceremony

    Jeffrey Katzenberg Event Raises $4.5 Million for House Democrats

    WASHINGTON — Corey Lewandowski, Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, appeared on Fox News on Tuesday and blurted out “womp womp” to the story of a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome separated from her mother at the border. Zac Petkanas, a Democratic strategist, was telling the story when Lewandowski said “womp womp” and rolled his eyes. […]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Defends Family Separation Policy as Former First Ladies Call for It to End

    WASHINGTON — Corey Lewandowski, Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, appeared on Fox News on Tuesday and blurted out “womp womp” to the story of a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome separated from her mother at the border. Zac Petkanas, a Democratic strategist, was telling the story when Lewandowski said “womp womp” and rolled his eyes. […]

  • Splitting of immigrant families

    Stars, Politicians React to Splitting of Immigrant Families: 'They Deserve Better'

    WASHINGTON — Corey Lewandowski, Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, appeared on Fox News on Tuesday and blurted out “womp womp” to the story of a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome separated from her mother at the border. Zac Petkanas, a Democratic strategist, was telling the story when Lewandowski said “womp womp” and rolled his eyes. […]

  • 'Shock & Awe' Director Rob Reiner

    PopPolitics: Rob Reiner on Where Media Went Wrong on Iraq -- and Then With Trump (Listen)

    WASHINGTON — Corey Lewandowski, Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, appeared on Fox News on Tuesday and blurted out “womp womp” to the story of a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome separated from her mother at the border. Zac Petkanas, a Democratic strategist, was telling the story when Lewandowski said “womp womp” and rolled his eyes. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad