Corey Lewandowski Mocks Story of Girl with Down Syndrome Separated from Mother

WASHINGTON — Corey Lewandowski, Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, appeared on Fox News on Tuesday and blurted out “womp womp” to the story of a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome separated from her mother at the border.

Zac Petkanas, a Democratic strategist, was telling the story when Lewandowski said “womp womp” and rolled his eyes.

“Did you just say, ‘womp womp’ to a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome being separated from her mother?” Petkanas said, incredulously. “How dare you. How absolutely dare you sir.”

Lewandowski attempted to speak, but Petkanas continued to condemn his remark.

The exchange was quickly shared on Twitter. Meghan McCain wrote, “This is so horrible, even by Lewandowski standards.”

The exchange was the latest fallout from the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy, one that has triggered calls by Democrats and Republicans for the White House to put an end to forced separations of families.

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham faced a furor on Monday after she referred to the detention facilities where minors are housed as “summer camps.”

Later, on Twitter, Petkanas pointed out that Lewandowski was being paid as a consultant by a SuperPAC supporting Trump. He called it a “truly surreal moment.”