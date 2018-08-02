DOJ Will Review 70-Year-Old Consent Decrees That Regulate How Studios, Exhibitors Do Business

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Makan Delrahim
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department said that it will review consent decrees which for almost 70 years have regulated how movie studios distribute films to exhibitors.

The DOJ’s Antitrust Division is opening up a 30-day review period for public comment.

A landmark 1948 Supreme Court decision in favor of the government forced studios to sell many of their theater holdings, a decision that has had a huge influence on the legal interpretation of antitrust concerns when it comes to vertical media mergers.

Since then, consent decrees, known as the Paramount decrees, have governed that way that studios do business with exhibitors, including on matters such as “block booking,” or bundling multiple movies into one theater license. It also has set requirements for other practices such as circuit dealing and setting minimum pricing, and the practice of giving exclusive film licenses for certain geographic areas. The DOJ said that the review will determine “whether they still serve the American public and are still effective in protecting competition in the motion picture industry.”

The review is part of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division initiative to terminate long-standing antirust judgment, including many that have no termination date.

“The Paramount Decrees have been on the books with no sunset provisions since 1949.  Much has changed in the motion picture industry since that time,” Makan Delrahim, the DOJ’s antitrust chief, said in a statement. “It is high time that these and other legacy judgments are examined to determine whether they still serve to protect competition.” 

The DOJ said that a review is needed given the huge changes in the business since the 1930s and 40s, when consumers still went to single-screen neighborhood theaters and movie palaces. 

(Pictured: Makan Delrahim)

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Politics

  • Ivanka Trump speaks during a cabinet

    Ivanka Trump Says She Doesn't Consider the Media the 'Enemy of the People'

    WASHINGTON — The Justice Department said that it will review consent decrees which for almost 70 years have regulated how movie studios distribute films to exhibitors. The DOJ’s Antitrust Division is opening up a 30-day review period for public comment. A landmark 1948 Supreme Court decision in favor of the government forced studios to sell […]

  • Sinclair Broadcast Group

    TV Station Groups Hit With Class Action Suits Over Claims of Antitrust Violations

    WASHINGTON — The Justice Department said that it will review consent decrees which for almost 70 years have regulated how movie studios distribute films to exhibitors. The DOJ’s Antitrust Division is opening up a 30-day review period for public comment. A landmark 1948 Supreme Court decision in favor of the government forced studios to sell […]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Calls for Attorney General to End Mueller Investigation 'Right Now'

    WASHINGTON — The Justice Department said that it will review consent decrees which for almost 70 years have regulated how movie studios distribute films to exhibitors. The DOJ’s Antitrust Division is opening up a 30-day review period for public comment. A landmark 1948 Supreme Court decision in favor of the government forced studios to sell […]

  • U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as

    CNN's Jim Acosta Faces Taunts From Trump Supporters at Tampa Rally

    WASHINGTON — The Justice Department said that it will review consent decrees which for almost 70 years have regulated how movie studios distribute films to exhibitors. The DOJ’s Antitrust Division is opening up a 30-day review period for public comment. A landmark 1948 Supreme Court decision in favor of the government forced studios to sell […]

  • Facebook Logo

    Facebook Removes 'Coordinated Inauthentic' Accounts Tied to Polarizing Political Issues

    WASHINGTON — The Justice Department said that it will review consent decrees which for almost 70 years have regulated how movie studios distribute films to exhibitors. The DOJ’s Antitrust Division is opening up a 30-day review period for public comment. A landmark 1948 Supreme Court decision in favor of the government forced studios to sell […]

  • At&t Time Warner Stock Index

    Judge in AT&T Trial Orders Unsealing of Most Bench Conference Transcripts

    WASHINGTON — The Justice Department said that it will review consent decrees which for almost 70 years have regulated how movie studios distribute films to exhibitors. The DOJ’s Antitrust Division is opening up a 30-day review period for public comment. A landmark 1948 Supreme Court decision in favor of the government forced studios to sell […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad