DOJ Will Review 70-Year-Old Consent Decrees That Regulate How Studios, Exhibitors Do Business

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department said that it will review consent decrees which for almost 70 years have regulated how movie studios distribute films to exhibitors.

The DOJ’s Antitrust Division is opening up a 30-day review period for public comment.

A landmark 1948 Supreme Court decision in favor of the government forced studios to sell many of their theater holdings, a decision that has had a huge influence on the legal interpretation of antitrust concerns when it comes to vertical media mergers.

Since then, consent decrees, known as the Paramount decrees, have governed that way that studios do business with exhibitors, including on matters such as “block booking,” or bundling multiple movies into one theater license. It also has set requirements for other practices such as circuit dealing and setting minimum pricing, and the practice of giving exclusive film licenses for certain geographic areas. The DOJ said that the review will determine “whether they still serve the American public and are still effective in protecting competition in the motion picture industry.”

The review is part of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division initiative to terminate long-standing antirust judgment, including many that have no termination date.

“The Paramount Decrees have been on the books with no sunset provisions since 1949. Much has changed in the motion picture industry since that time,” Makan Delrahim, the DOJ’s antitrust chief, said in a statement. “It is high time that these and other legacy judgments are examined to determine whether they still serve to protect competition.”

The DOJ said that a review is needed given the huge changes in the business since the 1930s and 40s, when consumers still went to single-screen neighborhood theaters and movie palaces.

(Pictured: Makan Delrahim)