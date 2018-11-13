×
CNN Sues White House Over Revocation of Jim Acosta’s Press Credentials

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Jim Acosta Microphone Moment
CREDIT: Evan Vucci/AP/REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — CNN has filed suit against the Trump administration demanding that the White House reinstate Jim Acosta’s credentials, which were revoked last week following a contentious press conference.

“The wrongful revocation of these credentials violates CNN and Acosta’s First Amendment rights of freedom of the press, and their Fifth Amendment rights to due process,” CNN said in a statement.

More to come…

  • Jim Acosta Microphone Moment

    CNN Sues White House Over Revocation of Jim Acosta's Press Credentials

  • Comcast Corporation will host a conference

    Trump Amplifies Calls for DOJ to Investigate Comcast-NBCU for Antitrust Violations

  • Neil Young

    Neil Young, After Losing Home to Fire, Denounces 'Unfit Leader' Trump as 'the Denier'

  • The Front Runner

    Listen: 'The Front Runner' Shows How Personal Scandal Started to Pervade Political Coverage

  • Michael MooreCritics Choice Documentary Awards, Show,

    Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards: Michael Moore Finishes His 2003 Oscar Speech

  • US President Donald J. Trump gestures

    Trump, Facing Backlash Over Wildfire Comments, Praises First Responders

  • Elvis 1968

    Elvis Presley Among Trump's Selections for Presidential Medal of Freedom

