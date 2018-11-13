CNN Sues White House Over Revocation of Jim Acosta’s Press Credentials

WASHINGTON — CNN has filed suit against the Trump administration demanding that the White House reinstate Jim Acosta’s credentials, which were revoked last week following a contentious press conference.
“The wrongful revocation of these credentials violates CNN and Acosta’s First Amendment rights of freedom of the press, and their Fifth Amendment rights to due process,” CNN said in a statement.
More to come…
