DOJ’s Watchdog Report Sees No Bias in FBI’s Clinton Probe, but Faults James Comey

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department’s inspector general released an exhaustive report on the FBI’s handling of an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, finding no evidence that prosecutors were “affected by bias,” but faulting director James Comey in the way he handled public pronouncements about the probe.

Likely to get the most attention by President Donald Trump and his allies are revelations of further text message exchanges between FBI official Peter Strzok — who worked on the Clinton e-mail investigation and, for a time, the probe of possible collusion between Russia sources and the Trump campaign — and FBI lawyer Lisa Page.

Page wrote a text message in August of 2016, asking, Trump’s “not ever going to become president, right? Right?!” Strozk responded, “No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it.”

The inspector general report said the “damage caused by their actions extends far beyond the scope of the [Clinton e-mail] investigation and goes to the heart of the FBI’s reputation for neutral fact-finding and political independence.”

The report found no evidence that Comey’s decision to disclose, on Oct. 27, 2016, that the FBI was reopening the Clinton e-mail investigation was “influenced by political preferences.” But they found that Comey “engaged in ad hoc decision-making based on his personal views, even if it meant rejecting longstanding Department policy or practice.”

Clinton and other campaign officials have suggested that the announcement of the investigation’s reopening was a factor in her defeat.

“I respect the DOJ IG office, which is why I urged them to do this review,” Comey tweeted following the news. “The conclusions are reasonable, even though I disagree with some. People of good faith can see an unprecedented situation differently. I pray no Director faces it again. Thanks to IG’s people for hard work.”

I respect the DOJ IG office, which is why I urged them to do this review. The conclusions are reasonable, even though I disagree with some. People of good faith can see an unprecedented situation differently. I pray no Director faces it again. Thanks to IG’s people for hard work. — James Comey (@Comey) June 14, 2018

More to come.