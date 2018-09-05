Christopher Lawford, Actor and JFK’s Nephew, Dies at 63

Christopher Lawford Dead
CREDIT: Ronald Zak/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Actor Christopher Lawford, the nephew of John F. Kennedy, has died, his cousin, Kerry Kennedy, announced on Twitter on Wednesday. He was 63.

Lawford was also the son of actor Peter Lawford and Patricia Kennedy. Kennedy didn’t reveal any additional details in her tweet, writing, “We mourn the loss of my cousin Christopher Lawford, Rest in Peace” and including a few photos of Lawford at the 2004 Democratic National Convention with his son, David.

According to TMZ, Lawford was at a yoga studio on Tuesday night when he had a medical emergency and later died. The death is reportedly of “natural causes,” but an autopsy is being performed to determine the exact cause.

Lawford had a career spanning two decades, with roles in “All My Children,” “General Hospital,” and “Frasier.” He was also a correspondent on “Extra.”

He earned a J.D. from Boston College Law School, and a master’s certificate from Harvard University, where he was also a lecturer in psychiatry. Besides acting, Lawford was active in the Democratic National Committee and worked for his uncle, Sen. Ted Kennedy. He worked with organizations like Special Olympics, which was founded by his aunt, Eunice Kennedy Shriver. He also worked with the Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse at Columbia University, and was public about his own battles with drug and alcohol addiction.

He authored the New York Time bestseller “Symptoms of Withdrawal,” and released a book of essays by entertainers, athletes, and other public figures who talked about their addictions and recovery.

He is survived by his third wife, Mercedes Miller, and his three children.

