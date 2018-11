Celebrities Hit the Polls for the Midterm Elections

Celebrities are out in full force for Election Day to cast their vote in the midterms. From Zendaya to Justin Timberlake, Hollywood stars took to social media to show off their “I Voted” stickers and encourage their fans to make their voice heard at the polls.

Olivia Wilde posted an Instagram photo of herself at the polls with the caption, “Go be awesome and VOTE YOUR FRIGGIN FACE OFF!”

Zendaya danced with her “I Voted” sticker on Instagram to ask, “I voted, you?”

Justin Timberlake shared a photo of his absentee ballot, and reminded his fans that “NO voting booth selfies” are allowed.

“Consequences” singer Camila Cabello posted a long message while donning two “I Voted” stickers on her Instagram on Nov. 2. She apologized for her all-caps use, saying “I JUST FEEL REALLY EXCITED THAT I JUST VOTED BECAUSE I FEEL LIKE IM TAKING MY FRUSTRATION AT THE INJUSTICES THAT HAPPEN IN OUR COUNTRY AND TURNING IT INTO ACTION!!!”

See below more stars who voted in the midterms.

TODAY is the day to be a voter for change! Find your polling location here: https://t.co/eZemiEDowq

Text 5 friends to vote who live in swing districts using VoteWithMe: https://t.co/fjm00dEZVf Don't wake up tomorrow wishing you did more! #MultiplyYourVote #IVoted pic.twitter.com/hVqqjO0S4a — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) November 6, 2018

