You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Celebrities Line Up Wave of Voting Events for Final Midterm Push

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All

Lin Manuel Miranda, Natalie Portman, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Adam Scott are among the entertainment figures who plan to appear at rallies or canvass in the final days before the midterms, while Cake, Steven Stills and The Flatliners are headlining a concert on Tuesday for Beto O’Rourke.

Most of the celebrities are trying to get Democrats elected, a reflection of the lopsided nature of Hollywood’s political giving. According to the Center for Responsive Politics, of the $35.2 million that donors in the industry have given to federal candidates, 79% went to Democrats and 21% to Republicans.

O’Rourke’s campaign will hold a fundraising concert on Tuesday in Irving, Texas, with a lineup that also includes Ryan Bingham and Hayes Carll. The campaign is asking for donations of $25 per person for the event at the Toyota Music Factory.

On Thursday, the progressive group Swing Left is launching a series of events to kickoff a weekend of canvassing and voter outreach in 84 swing districts.

An event at the Cooper Union in New York will feature Mark Ruffalo, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Piper Perabo. Cecily Strong, Chris Redd, Amber Tamblyn, Sara Bareilles, Chloe Flower, the Resistance Revival Chorus and a DJ set by Mia Moratti. In Los Angeles at the Palace Theater, there will be appearances by the Bird and the Bee with Dave Growl, Sassier Zapata, Adam Scott, Karen O and Nick Zinner of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Minnie Driver, Barantunde Thurston, Tim Heidecker, Rufus Wainwright and Martha Wainwright, Chole X Halle and Moby.

Related

The group is planning canvassing events from Friday through Election Day. Lin Manuel Miranda will kick off an event in New York on Saturday, and others who plan to knock on doors include members of the original cast of “Hamilton,” Kyra Sedgwick, Natalie Portman, Clark Gregg, Rachel Comey and Jordan Roth.

Republicans also have deployed celebrities to the campaign trail this cycle, even as they have tried to turn Democrats traditional showbiz support against them. Kid Rock was among the headliners of a rally on Oct. 17 for John James, who is seeking to unseat Democrat Debbie Stabenow.

Much of the activity in the final days before the midterms is centering on get-out-the-vote efforts, which is a much subtler way of deploying celebrities on the trail and getting a dose of publicity. Last week, Will Ferrell knocked on doors and campaigned in Georgia for Stacey Abrams, who is in a tight race for governor against Brian Kemp.

Popular on Variety

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

More Politics

  • Celebrities Line Up Wave of Voting

    Celebrities Line Up Wave of Voting Events for Final Midterm Push

    Lin Manuel Miranda, Natalie Portman, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Adam Scott are among the entertainment figures who plan to appear at rallies or canvass in the final days before the midterms, while Cake, Steven Stills and The Flatliners are headlining a concert on Tuesday for Beto O’Rourke. Most of the celebrities are trying to get Democrats […]

  • US Capitol

    CreativeFuture Calls for 'Platform Accountability' in Petition to Midterm Candidates

    Lin Manuel Miranda, Natalie Portman, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Adam Scott are among the entertainment figures who plan to appear at rallies or canvass in the final days before the midterms, while Cake, Steven Stills and The Flatliners are headlining a concert on Tuesday for Beto O’Rourke. Most of the celebrities are trying to get Democrats […]

  • DEADPOOL 2

    More Than Half of Movies Have Been Rated R in Past 50 Years, MPAA Study Says

    Lin Manuel Miranda, Natalie Portman, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Adam Scott are among the entertainment figures who plan to appear at rallies or canvass in the final days before the midterms, while Cake, Steven Stills and The Flatliners are headlining a concert on Tuesday for Beto O’Rourke. Most of the celebrities are trying to get Democrats […]

  • Donald Trump Rally

    Trump's Latest Attack: 'Fake News' Media Are 'True Enemy of the People'

    Lin Manuel Miranda, Natalie Portman, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Adam Scott are among the entertainment figures who plan to appear at rallies or canvass in the final days before the midterms, while Cake, Steven Stills and The Flatliners are headlining a concert on Tuesday for Beto O’Rourke. Most of the celebrities are trying to get Democrats […]

  • Jonathan PieReading Festival, UK - 26

    Listen: Why the Left Still Hasn't Figured Out How to Take on Trump

    Lin Manuel Miranda, Natalie Portman, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Adam Scott are among the entertainment figures who plan to appear at rallies or canvass in the final days before the midterms, while Cake, Steven Stills and The Flatliners are headlining a concert on Tuesday for Beto O’Rourke. Most of the celebrities are trying to get Democrats […]

  • People support each other in front

    Hollywood Calls for Gun Control, Urges Voting in Wake of Synagogue Massacre

    Lin Manuel Miranda, Natalie Portman, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Adam Scott are among the entertainment figures who plan to appear at rallies or canvass in the final days before the midterms, while Cake, Steven Stills and The Flatliners are headlining a concert on Tuesday for Beto O’Rourke. Most of the celebrities are trying to get Democrats […]

  • Donald Trump Rally

    Trump Again Blames Media as Rally Crowd Chants 'CNN Sucks'

    Lin Manuel Miranda, Natalie Portman, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Adam Scott are among the entertainment figures who plan to appear at rallies or canvass in the final days before the midterms, while Cake, Steven Stills and The Flatliners are headlining a concert on Tuesday for Beto O’Rourke. Most of the celebrities are trying to get Democrats […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad