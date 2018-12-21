×
Celebrities Bash President Before Christmas as #TrumpResign Trends

President Donald Trump (R) speaks along with first lady Melania Trump (R) during the 2018 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Ellipse, near the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 28 November 2018. This is the 96th annual lighting ceremonyNational Christmas Tree Lighting in Washington, Usa - 28 Nov 2018
CREDIT: OLIVER CONTRERAS/POOL/EPA-EFE/RE

This holiday season, several Hollywood celebrities are adding a Trump impeachment to their list and checking it twice. Bette Midler and Barbra Streisand are among the Tinseltown figures who are speaking out against President Donald Trump and his policies, from the proposed border wall between Mexico, to his alleged treason by working with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The looming government shutdown is also on the mind of Hollywood figures such as George Takei, who joked that Trump might not realize he still needs to work if the government shuts down. Meanwhile, the hash

Midler, an outspoken critic of the Trump administration, tweeted, “All I want for Christmas is my prez in cuffs.”

“Trump is now planning to shut down the government at Christmas because his promise that Mexico will pay for the wall was a lie. He behaves like a petulant child instead of a president,” said Barbra Streisand, whose new album was inspired by her disdain for the president.

Mark Hamill was among some half a million people tweeting with the #TrumpResign hashtag.

Here are some of the other celebrities who have tweeted about Trump during the holiday season:

Rob Reiner

Chelsea Handler

Chris Evans

Alyssa Milano

Stephen King

Elayne Boosler

  President Donald Trump (R) speaks along

