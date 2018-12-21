Celebrities Bash President Before Christmas as #TrumpResign Trends

This holiday season, several Hollywood celebrities are adding a Trump impeachment to their list and checking it twice. Bette Midler and Barbra Streisand are among the Tinseltown figures who are speaking out against President Donald Trump and his policies, from the proposed border wall between Mexico, to his alleged treason by working with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The looming government shutdown is also on the mind of Hollywood figures such as George Takei, who joked that Trump might not realize he still needs to work if the government shuts down. Meanwhile, the hash

Has anyone told Donald that if the government shuts down, he still has to work? Cuz I think that might change his mind. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 21, 2018

Midler, an outspoken critic of the Trump administration, tweeted, “All I want for Christmas is my prez in cuffs.”

All I want for Christmas is my prez in cuffs. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 20, 2018

“Trump is now planning to shut down the government at Christmas because his promise that Mexico will pay for the wall was a lie. He behaves like a petulant child instead of a president,” said Barbra Streisand, whose new album was inspired by her disdain for the president.

Trump is now planning to shut down the government at Christmas because his promise that Mexico will pay for the wall was a lie. He behaves like a petulant child instead of a president. https://t.co/1bDRyJWQ8x — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) December 20, 2018

Mark Hamill was among some half a million people tweeting with the #TrumpResign hashtag.

"The fact is there is nothing ELSE'S that will work"? Seriously? I wish you knew GRAMMAR better than anyone. At least get a proof-reader, dude! As for technology, you know you're on film struggling & failing to close an umbrella, right? #MexicoWillPayForTheWall #TrumpResign https://t.co/TKYCdrAT5u — MarkHoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) December 21, 2018

Here are some of the other celebrities who have tweeted about Trump during the holiday season:

Rob Reiner

Donald Trump is committing Treason against The United States of America. He is aiding and abetting the enemy in The War against Isis and The Cyberwar against Russia. He has turned the world’s oldest Democracy into a wholly owned subsidiary of Vladimir Putin. GOP, WAKE UP! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 20, 2018

Chelsea Handler

All I want for Christmas is for @DougJones to decide to act like a Democrat and vote against spending $5 Billion to give Donald Trump a border wall. 🎄🎁 — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) December 21, 2018

Chris Evans

He’s not retiring. He’s quitting. Because of you, Biff. https://t.co/rOzz4DKnnT — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 21, 2018

Alyssa Milano

Oh, yes! Let's #GoFundTheWall while not taking care of our veterans. Cool. Cool. Cool. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 20, 2018

Stephen King

Trump was eager to take credit for the stock market's rise. Who will he blame now that it's shitting the bed? THE DEMOCRATS! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 21, 2018

Elayne Boosler