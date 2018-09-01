California Net Neutrality Bill Heads to Governor’s Desk

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Asilvero via Wikimedia Commons

California lawmakers have greenlit a net neutrality bill that will be the strongest government-mandated protections in the country, but are likely to wind up in a courtroom battle with the FCC.

The bill still needs Governor Jerry Brown’s signature to become law, however.

The state Senate voted to pass the legislation on Friday, a day after the state Assembly easily cleared the measure. The state Senate vote was 27-12, with all of the Democrats and one Republican voting in favor.

State Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat, said in a statement that “when Donald Trump’s FCC decided to take a wrecking ball to net neutrality protections, we knew that California had to step in to ensure our residents have access to a free and open internet.”

Brown has not said whether he will sign the legislation.

The legislation is in response to the Republican-led FCC’s move in December to repeal many of the existing net neutrality rules, which prohibited internet providers from blocking or throttling traffic, or from selling “fast lanes” so websites and other types of content can gain speedier access to consumers.

The California legislation includes many of the FCC’s old rules, but goes even further. It prohibits internet providers from charging access fees to websites to connect to their customers, and it bans certain types of “zero rating” offerings. The latter are practices in which companies like AT&T and Verizon offer plans that do not count affiliated content against data caps.

Related

The FCC’s repeal also included a provision preempting states from passing their own net neutrality rules, on the rationale that the country shouldn’t have a patchwork of different regulations that don’t cross borders.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said that the FCC’s net neutrality rules, passed during the Obama administration, stifled investment and burdened internet providers with regulation. Republicans in the California state Senate raised similar arguments in opposing the new legislation.

Popular on Variety

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

More Politics

  • California Net Neutrality Bill Heads to

    California Net Neutrality Bill Heads to Governor's Desk

    California lawmakers have greenlit a net neutrality bill that will be the strongest government-mandated protections in the country, but are likely to wind up in a courtroom battle with the FCC. The bill still needs Governor Jerry Brown’s signature to become law, however. The state Senate voted to pass the legislation on Friday, a day […]

  • From front row left, former President

    John McCain's Funeral: A Call for Unity in a Time of Bitter Division

    California lawmakers have greenlit a net neutrality bill that will be the strongest government-mandated protections in the country, but are likely to wind up in a courtroom battle with the FCC. The bill still needs Governor Jerry Brown’s signature to become law, however. The state Senate voted to pass the legislation on Friday, a day […]

  • Meghan McCain

    Congress Honors John McCain at Capitol Rotunda Ceremony

    California lawmakers have greenlit a net neutrality bill that will be the strongest government-mandated protections in the country, but are likely to wind up in a courtroom battle with the FCC. The bill still needs Governor Jerry Brown’s signature to become law, however. The state Senate voted to pass the legislation on Friday, a day […]

  • California State Assembly Passes Nation's Toughest

    California State Assembly Passes Nation's Toughest Net Neutrality Law

    California lawmakers have greenlit a net neutrality bill that will be the strongest government-mandated protections in the country, but are likely to wind up in a courtroom battle with the FCC. The bill still needs Governor Jerry Brown’s signature to become law, however. The state Senate voted to pass the legislation on Friday, a day […]

  • Workers walk past the front of

    California Man Charged With Violent Threats Against Boston Globe Over Trump Coverage

    California lawmakers have greenlit a net neutrality bill that will be the strongest government-mandated protections in the country, but are likely to wind up in a courtroom battle with the FCC. The bill still needs Governor Jerry Brown’s signature to become law, however. The state Senate voted to pass the legislation on Friday, a day […]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Accuses NBC's Lester Holt of 'Fudging' Russia Interview Tape

    California lawmakers have greenlit a net neutrality bill that will be the strongest government-mandated protections in the country, but are likely to wind up in a courtroom battle with the FCC. The bill still needs Governor Jerry Brown’s signature to become law, however. The state Senate voted to pass the legislation on Friday, a day […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad