Adam Scott, Kathy Griffin, Alyssa Milano React as Brett Kavanaugh Inches Closer to Confirmation

The Senate voted to end the debate on the Kavanaugh hearing Friday morning, resulting in widespread protests and condemnations from celebrities and reporters across the political spectrum.
The confirmation vote will take place Saturday with senators Susan Collins of Maine and Joe Manchin of West Virginia being the only two legislators left undecided after Republican senator Lisa Murkowski announced she would be voting no. Earlier in the day, Manchin garnered intense criticism from Democrat voters for his support of the cloture vote that advanced the nomination.
Donald Trump was among the first to congratulate the Senate for advancing the Kavanaugh nomination; however, he was also quick to criticize protesters of the vote – and their signs – who have been active across Capitol Hill all morning. “The very rude elevator screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad. Don’t fall for it! Also, look at all of the professionally made identical signs. Paid for by Soros and others. These are not signs made in the basement from love!” he tweeted.
Actor Adam Scott responded to the cloture vote by tweeting out the phone numbers for the senators that have yet to vote. “It’s far from over. No such thing as too many calls,” he wrote. “They work for you.”
Comedian Kathy Griffin was also outspoken about the upcoming confirmation vote tweeting, “If for some reason Collins joins Murkowski and votes NO and Manchin votes YES tomorrow….I’m gonna f—ing lose it. If a Democrat gets Kavanaugh conformed, I’m gonna f—ing lose it.”
Actress Alyssa Milano gave control of her Twitter account to the constituents of various senators in Congress, including Lisa Murkowski and Jeff Flake. In the videos, voters share their stories and implore the senators to vote no on the Kavanaugh confirmation.
See more reactions to the cloture vote below.