Adam Scott, Kathy Griffin, Alyssa Milano React as Brett Kavanaugh Inches Closer to Confirmation

The Senate voted to end the debate on the Kavanaugh hearing Friday morning, resulting in widespread protests and condemnations from celebrities and reporters across the political spectrum.

The confirmation vote will take place Saturday with senators Susan Collins of Maine and Joe Manchin of West Virginia being the only two legislators left undecided after Republican senator Lisa Murkowski announced she would be voting no. Earlier in the day, Manchin garnered intense criticism from Democrat voters for his support of the cloture vote that advanced the nomination.

Donald Trump was among the first to congratulate the Senate for advancing the Kavanaugh nomination; however, he was also quick to criticize protesters of the vote – and their signs – who have been active across Capitol Hill all morning. “The very rude elevator screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad. Don’t fall for it! Also, look at all of the professionally made identical signs. Paid for by Soros and others. These are not signs made in the basement from love!” he tweeted.

Actor Adam Scott responded to the cloture vote by tweeting out the phone numbers for the senators that have yet to vote. “It’s far from over. No such thing as too many calls,” he wrote. “They work for you.”

Comedian Kathy Griffin was also outspoken about the upcoming confirmation vote tweeting, “If for some reason Collins joins Murkowski and votes NO and Manchin votes YES tomorrow….I’m gonna f—ing lose it. If a Democrat gets Kavanaugh conformed, I’m gonna f—ing lose it.”

If for some reason Collins joins Murkowski and votes NO and Manchin votes YES tomorrow….I’m gonna fucking lose it. If a Democrat gets Kavanaugh conformed, I’m gonna fucking lose it — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 5, 2018

Actress Alyssa Milano gave control of her Twitter account to the constituents of various senators in Congress, including Lisa Murkowski and Jeff Flake. In the videos, voters share their stories and implore the senators to vote no on the Kavanaugh confirmation.

Hi, @JeffFlake. I have handed my twitter account over to your constituents with hopes you will hear their fears on Kavanaugh. This is Mary. She would like you to #VoteNo. Please watch. Please listen. pic.twitter.com/bCoytDj2St — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 4, 2018

See more reactions to the cloture vote below.

. @Sen_JoeManchin please, we are counting on you to stand up for everyone (especially the women of this country). He is not tempermentally fit to serve on the court and 3 sexual assault allegations are 3 too many. There has GOT to be a better choice. Rep or Dem. #StopKavanaugh — conrad ricamora (@conradricamora) October 5, 2018

OH MY GOD SOMEONE MAKE SURE SHE GETS THIS BEFORE SHE GOES IN AND MAKES A HUGE MISTAKE SHE’LL NEVER BE ABLE TO TAKE BACK, NEVER IN HER LIFETIME OR HER CHILDREN’S LIFETIMES. OH NO OH GOD, SENATOR COLLINS! AAAAHHH! — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) October 5, 2018

Senator Joe Manchin’s Office is packed with Protestors right now. He voted yes to move forward to a final vote tomorrow. #Kavanaugh pic.twitter.com/MH7BQsbllY — Edward Lawrence (@EdwardLawrence) October 5, 2018

If you vote for Kavanaugh, you’re calling Dr. Ford a liar, forever. And every other woman and witness that came forward. There will never be any recovery from that. Never. This is a disgrace. The GOP’s abuse is an abomination. #VoteNo @SenSasse @Sen_JoeManchin @SenatorCollins — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 5, 2018

Senators Collins, Flake, and Manchin are going to see the fury of the left over the next thirty hours. Please pray for them and encourage them to stand fast for Kavanaugh. Call their offices and tell them thanks. It really does matter. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) October 5, 2018

Lisa Murkowski proves yet again why @SarahPalinUSA was right to endorse her opponent. There is no reason for Murkowski to vote no on cloture & yes on confirmation. She betrayed conservatives yet again. Are the libertarians in Alaska ok with the demise of presumption of innocence? — Rebecca Mansour (@RAMansour) October 5, 2018

Lisa Murkowski, you represent a state that Trump won by 15 points You campaigned on conservative values & putting strong judges on the court You have an obligation to confirm Kavanaugh If not, we the grassroots will launch a primary that will end your career — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 5, 2018

Joe Manchin is the Moussa Sissoko of politics Twitter — Astead (@AsteadWesley) October 5, 2018

Kavanaugh is an instrument of Trumpism, an insurance policy that the con man is writing for himself. All the rest is misdirection. https://t.co/zgMYWIVylV @JeffFlake @SenatorCollins @Sen_JoeManchin #KavaNO — @kim (@kim) October 5, 2018