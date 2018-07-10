President Trump Picks Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court Nominee

WASHINGTON — Brett Kavanaugh, a 53-year-old, Ivy-league educated appellate court judge and former staff secretary to President George W. Bush, was nominated by President Trump to succeed Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court.

The White House managed to keep Kavanaugh’s selection a secret until just before Trump held a heavily promoted 9 p.m. ET prime time event to reveal his choice, using a reality show technique to drum up interest and viewership. During much of the day on Monday, reporters were kept guessing from among four contenders, until news broke that Kavanaugh was leaving the D.C. Circuit with an extensive security detail while another prospect, Amy Coney Barrett, was still at home in Indiana. Another prospect, Raymond Kethledge, was also reported to be at home in Michigan.

Kavanaugh’s pick had drawn some opposition from the right in the weeks since he emerged as a front-runner, in large part because he was viewed as an establishment choice. But he has an extensive record and paper trail of supporting conservative causes, including a dissent in a recent case in which the D.C. Circuit ruled that an undocumented immigrant minor be given access to an abortion. He also ruled against the contraceptive mandate in the Affordable Care Act, siding with religious groups who argued that it infringed on their liberties.

He also has experience working with an independent counsel, having worked for Kenneth Starr as investigated President Bill Clinton in the 1990s. As Special Counsel Robert Mueller investigates possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians in the 2016 election, much attention has been paid to a more recent Kavanaugh writing in which he argued that “Congress might consider a law exempting a president — while in office — from criminal prosecution and investigation, including from questioning by federal prosecutors or defense counsel.”

Kavanaugh also has taken what he has characterized as an “expansive” view of the First Amendment when it comes to government regulation of communications and the internet. He dissented from a 2010 appellate ruling that held that the FCC could prohibit exclusive contracts between cable operators and affiliated cable networks.

In the case, brought by Cablevision, Kavanaugh wrote that “a governmental desire that every programming distributor carry the same networks can no more justify interference with Cablevision’s First Amendment rights than it could justify the Government telling Barnes & Noble what publisher’s books it had to sell, or telling a bookstore-affiliated publishing company that it had to make certain books available to all bookstores, or telling a movie production company what theaters it had to contract with in selling its movie, or telling the Washington Post that its best political columnist or reporter had to be shared with other competing newspapers.”

He continued that line of argument last year, when he wrote a dissent to the D.C. Circuit’s decision to uphold the FCC’s net neutrality rules. He said that only Congress could impose such regulation, but that the rules themselves violated the First Amendment. The FCC has since repealed most of those rules, but the issue could still make its way to the Supreme Court.

The battle over Trump’s nominee began before the announcement, as interest groups already began ad campaigns for and against the prospect of moving the court rightward. Kavanaugh was a clerk for Kennedy, but his endorsement from groups like the Federalist Society have convinced many court watchers that he would be more reliably conservative rather than a swing vote.