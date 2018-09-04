Brett Kavanaugh Confirmation Hearing Begins With Raucous Protests, Democrats’ Opposition

WASHINGTON — Brett Kavanaugh faced the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday for the start of up to four days of confirmation hearings, but Democrats immediately protested and asked for a delay over the refusal of the White House to release a trove of documents related to his past tenure in the George W. Bush administration.

The hearing almost immediately turned raucous, as Kavanaugh sat silently before them.

Protesters shouted throughout the start of the hearing, and at least a half a dozen were escorted or even dragged out by Capitol Police officers. They said that Kavanaugh’s confirmation would threaten women’s rights, LGBT rights, and voting rights, as well as checks on presidential power.

Democrats said that more than 102,000 pages of documents are being withheld from the committee based on claims of constitutional privilege.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said “there is no valid claim there of executive privilege.”

“What is the rush? What are we trying to hide by not having the documents out front?” said Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who also noted that there was also a “document dump” of more than 40,000 pages just on Sunday night.

Related Parkland Survivors on Gun Control Google Pushes Back on Trump's Claim of Bias in Promotion of State of the Union

“Just on the basic ideals of fairness, the traditions of this body, we should have a thorough understanding of the nominee before us,” he said.

But committee chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, refused to delay the hearing but noted that it would extend through the week.

“If people have got something to say, we are going to let them say it,” he said.

In the hour before the hearing, a long line snaked outside the hearing room in the Hart Senate Office building for visitors trying to get a seat, while a group of demonstrators dressed in handmaid’s costumes akin to those on “A Handmaid’s Tale” lined balconies that overlook the building’s atrium. They are demonstrating against the potential for Kavanaugh to be the decision vote to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

CREDIT: TASOS KATOPODIS/EPA-EFE/REX/Shut

Democrats also are protesting the refusal of the White House to turn over documents from Kavanaugh’s past tenure in the George W. Bush administration.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) told reporters before the hearing that 93% of the records for Kavanaugh’s tenure in the White House have not been provided to the Senate and 96% are “hidden to the public.”

The divisiveness surrounding Kavanaugh’s nomination was reflected in an ABC News/Washington Post poll showing that he was among the least popular nominees at this point in the confirmation process. Just 38% said that he should be confirmed, while 39% said he should not be, while 23% had no opinion.

Kavanaugh, a judge on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, would succeed Justice Anthony Kennedy, who announced his retirement in June. As Kennedy is regarded as the high court’s swing vote, Kavanaugh’s nomination triggered a summer of protests from civil rights, labor and other groups.

More to come…