Third Accuser Claims Kavanaugh Was Present at Parties Where Girls Were Drugged, Raped

WASHINGTON — A third woman has come forward with sexual misconduct claims against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, contending that he and friend Mark Judge were present at high school parties were girls were drugged and gang raped.

The accuser, Julie Swetnick, made the claims in an affidavit that was posted online by attorney Michael Avenatti.

In the affidavit, she claims that she witnessed Judge, Kavanaugh and others “cause girls to become inebriated and disoriented so they could then be “gang raped” in a side room or a bed room by a ‘train’ of numerous boys.”

“I have a firm recollection of seeing boys lined up outside rooms at many of these parties waiting for their ‘turn’ with a girl inside the room,” she said. “These boys included Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh.”

Kavanaugh and the White House had no immediate comment. But on Fox News on Monday, Kavanaugh denied engaging in such behavior, describing himself as a virgin in high school and saying, “I’ve always treated women with dignity and respect.”

He is scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, following the testimony of another of his accusers, Christine Blasey Ford. She claims that at a high school party, Kavanaugh pinned her down, groped her and attempted to take off her clothes before she broke free. Kavanaugh denies the incident ever took place.

Swetnick said in the affidavit that in 1982, she was the victim of one of the gang rapes at a party where Kavanaugh and Judge was present.

“During the incident I was incapacitated without my consent and unable to fight off the boys raping me,” she said. “I believe I was drugged using Quaaludes or something similar placed in what I was drinking.”

She said that other witnesses could verify the truthfulness of her statements.