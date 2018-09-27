Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford Testify in Historic Senate Hearing

WASHINGTON — Christine Blasey Ford, the psychology professor who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were both high schoolers, is about to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee in what is likely to be a historic moment in the #MeToo movement.

Kavanaugh will appear later in the day to respond to her accusations, something that he has vehemently denied.

Rachel Mitchell, a prosecutor from Arizona, will ask Ford questions as the Republicans chosen investigative counsel.

His nomination likely hangs in the balance, but the stakes also are high for members of both parties, as the hearing is taking place so close to this year’s midterm elections.

The past 24 hours have seen a flurry of news, including new accusations leveled at Kavanaugh from other accusers, President Donald Trump’s suggestion that he could change his mind on the nomination, and the appearance of one accuser, Julie Swetnick, on Showtime’s “The Circus.”

“Mark your calendar. I think we’re going to remember today many years from now,” FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel wrote Thursday on Twitter.

Ford’s attorney’s released an advance copy of her opening statement, in which she will say, “I don’t have all the answers, and I don’t remember as much as I would like to. But the details about that night that bring me here today are ones I will never forget. They have been seared into my memory and have haunted me episodically as an adult.”

The hearing itself may very well be moire subdued that Kavanaugh’s previous four days of testimony: It’s being held in a much smaller hearing room in the Dirksen Senate Office Building where press and public access is limited.

Follow along for updates.