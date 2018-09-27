You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford Testify in Historic Senate Hearing

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Brett Kavanaugh
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — Christine Blasey Ford, the psychology professor who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were both high schoolers, is about to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee in what is likely to be a historic moment in the #MeToo movement.

Kavanaugh will appear later in the day to respond to her accusations, something that he has vehemently denied.

Rachel Mitchell, a prosecutor from Arizona, will ask Ford questions as the Republicans chosen investigative counsel.

His nomination likely hangs in the balance, but the stakes also are high for members of both parties, as the hearing is taking place so close to this year’s midterm elections.

The past 24 hours have seen a flurry of news, including new accusations leveled at Kavanaugh from other accusers, President Donald Trump’s suggestion that he could change his mind on the nomination, and the appearance of one accuser, Julie Swetnick, on Showtime’s “The Circus.”

“Mark your calendar. I think we’re going to remember today many years from now,” FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel wrote Thursday on Twitter.

Ford’s attorney’s released an advance copy of her opening statement, in which she will say, “I don’t have all the answers, and I don’t remember as much as I would like to. But the details about that night that bring me here today are ones I will never forget. They have been seared into my memory and have haunted me episodically as an adult.”

The hearing itself may very well be moire subdued that Kavanaugh’s previous four days of testimony: It’s being held in a much smaller hearing room in the Dirksen Senate Office Building where press and public access is limited.

 

Follow along for updates.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Politics

  • Brett Kavanaugh

    Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford Testify in Historic Senate Hearing

    WASHINGTON — Christine Blasey Ford, the psychology professor who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were both high schoolers, is about to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee in what is likely to be a historic moment in the #MeToo movement. Kavanaugh will appear later in the day to […]

  • President Donald Trump listens as he

    Six Wildest Moments From Trump's Bizarre Press Conference

    WASHINGTON — Christine Blasey Ford, the psychology professor who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were both high schoolers, is about to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee in what is likely to be a historic moment in the #MeToo movement. Kavanaugh will appear later in the day to […]

  • President Donald Trump listens as he

    Trump Calls Kavanaugh Accusations 'All False' in Rambling Press Conference

    WASHINGTON — Christine Blasey Ford, the psychology professor who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were both high schoolers, is about to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee in what is likely to be a historic moment in the #MeToo movement. Kavanaugh will appear later in the day to […]

  • Brett Kavanaugh

    Third Accuser Claims Kavanaugh Was Present at Parties Where Girls Were Drugged, Raped

    WASHINGTON — Christine Blasey Ford, the psychology professor who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were both high schoolers, is about to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee in what is likely to be a historic moment in the #MeToo movement. Kavanaugh will appear later in the day to […]

  • White House Shutterstock

    Music Modernization Act Heads to President Trump for Signature

    WASHINGTON — Christine Blasey Ford, the psychology professor who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were both high schoolers, is about to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee in what is likely to be a historic moment in the #MeToo movement. Kavanaugh will appear later in the day to […]

  • Jeff Sessions

    Justice Department Meeting Focuses on Privacy and Antitrust Issues of Big Tech

    WASHINGTON — Christine Blasey Ford, the psychology professor who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were both high schoolers, is about to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee in what is likely to be a historic moment in the #MeToo movement. Kavanaugh will appear later in the day to […]

  • Trump UN

    UN Laughs at Trump for Boasting During Assembly Speech

    WASHINGTON — Christine Blasey Ford, the psychology professor who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were both high schoolers, is about to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee in what is likely to be a historic moment in the #MeToo movement. Kavanaugh will appear later in the day to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad