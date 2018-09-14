Brett Kavanaugh Accused of Attempting to Rape a Woman While in High School

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Brett Kavanaugh
CREDIT: Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — An unidentified woman claimed in a letter to Democratic lawmakers that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh attempted to force himself on her when they were in high school, according to a New Yorker article by Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer.

Kavanaugh, facing a confirmation vote from the Senate Judiciary Committee next week, denies the allegation.

According to the New Yorker article, the incident took place in the early 1980s, when Kavanaugh was a student at Georgetown Preparatory School and the woman attended a nearby high school.

The woman alleged in the letter that Kavanaugh held her down at a party and attempted to force himself on her. She claimed that Kavanaugh and his friend, who had been drinking, turned up music to muffle the sound of protests, and Kavanaugh covered her mouth with his hand. She was able to free herself.

In a statement to the magazine, Kavanaugh said, “I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time.”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) publicly disclosed on Thursday that she had “received information from an individual concerning the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. That individual strongly requested confidentiality, declined to come forward or press the matter further, and I have honored that decision. I have, however, referred the matter to federal investigative authorities.”

According to the New Yorker, Feinstein received the letter during the summer, but did not disclose it to other Democrats on the committee, even though they requested that she share it with them.

The Senate Judiciary Committee, chaired by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), released a letter on Friday from 65 women who knew Kavanaugh in high school and said he “has behaved honorably and treated women with respect.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More Politics

  • Brett Kavanaugh

    Brett Kavanaugh Accused of Attempting to Rape a Woman While in High School

    WASHINGTON — An unidentified woman claimed in a letter to Democratic lawmakers that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh attempted to force himself on her when they were in high school, according to a New Yorker article by Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer. Kavanaugh, facing a confirmation vote from the Senate Judiciary Committee next week, denies […]

  • Shonda Rhimes

    Shonda Rhimes to Headline LA Promise Fund Voter Registration Event

    WASHINGTON — An unidentified woman claimed in a letter to Democratic lawmakers that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh attempted to force himself on her when they were in high school, according to a New Yorker article by Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer. Kavanaugh, facing a confirmation vote from the Senate Judiciary Committee next week, denies […]

  • Paul Manafort

    Paul Manafort Pleads Guilty to Remaining Charges in Mueller Probe; Will Cooperate

    WASHINGTON — An unidentified woman claimed in a letter to Democratic lawmakers that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh attempted to force himself on her when they were in high school, according to a New Yorker article by Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer. Kavanaugh, facing a confirmation vote from the Senate Judiciary Committee next week, denies […]

  • New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (L)

    Andrew Cuomo Defeats Cynthia Nixon in New York Gubernatorial Primary

    WASHINGTON — An unidentified woman claimed in a letter to Democratic lawmakers that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh attempted to force himself on her when they were in high school, according to a New Yorker article by Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer. Kavanaugh, facing a confirmation vote from the Senate Judiciary Committee next week, denies […]

  • 'Meet the Press' Film Festival Lineup

    'Meet the Press' Film Festival Lineup Focuses on Midterm Issues

    WASHINGTON — An unidentified woman claimed in a letter to Democratic lawmakers that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh attempted to force himself on her when they were in high school, according to a New Yorker article by Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer. Kavanaugh, facing a confirmation vote from the Senate Judiciary Committee next week, denies […]

  • Google Post-Election Trump Video: What It

    What the Google Post-Election Video Says, and Doesn't Say

    WASHINGTON — An unidentified woman claimed in a letter to Democratic lawmakers that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh attempted to force himself on her when they were in high school, according to a New Yorker article by Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer. Kavanaugh, facing a confirmation vote from the Senate Judiciary Committee next week, denies […]

  • Bob Woodward Trump book

    Bob Woodward's Trump Book Sold 750,000 Copies on First Day of Publication

    WASHINGTON — An unidentified woman claimed in a letter to Democratic lawmakers that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh attempted to force himself on her when they were in high school, according to a New Yorker article by Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer. Kavanaugh, facing a confirmation vote from the Senate Judiciary Committee next week, denies […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad