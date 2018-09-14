Brett Kavanaugh Accused of Attempting to Rape a Woman While in High School

WASHINGTON — An unidentified woman claimed in a letter to Democratic lawmakers that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh attempted to force himself on her when they were in high school, according to a New Yorker article by Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer.

Kavanaugh, facing a confirmation vote from the Senate Judiciary Committee next week, denies the allegation.

According to the New Yorker article, the incident took place in the early 1980s, when Kavanaugh was a student at Georgetown Preparatory School and the woman attended a nearby high school.

The woman alleged in the letter that Kavanaugh held her down at a party and attempted to force himself on her. She claimed that Kavanaugh and his friend, who had been drinking, turned up music to muffle the sound of protests, and Kavanaugh covered her mouth with his hand. She was able to free herself.

In a statement to the magazine, Kavanaugh said, “I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time.”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) publicly disclosed on Thursday that she had “received information from an individual concerning the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. That individual strongly requested confidentiality, declined to come forward or press the matter further, and I have honored that decision. I have, however, referred the matter to federal investigative authorities.”

According to the New Yorker, Feinstein received the letter during the summer, but did not disclose it to other Democrats on the committee, even though they requested that she share it with them.

The Senate Judiciary Committee, chaired by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), released a letter on Friday from 65 women who knew Kavanaugh in high school and said he “has behaved honorably and treated women with respect.”