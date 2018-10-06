You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Brett Kavanaugh Confirmed by Senate as Supreme Court Justice

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Brett Kavanaugh
CREDIT: Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock

In a 50-48 vote Saturday, the Senate confirmed Brett Kavanaugh as the Supreme Court’s ninth justice, ending a contentious confirmation process.

As the vote started, demonstrators quickly began interrupting the roll call within the Senate chamber as Capitol Police dragged some of them away.

The confirmation follows weeks of discord over the Kavanaugh’s nomination after Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s accusations of sexual assault against Kavanaugh were made public. Blasey Ford and Kavanaugh testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the allegations on Sept. 27. After the testimony, the White House asked the FBI to launch an investigation into Blasey Ford’s allegations, which was completed in under a week. Democrats have said they feel the investigation wasn’t thorough enough and was designed not to find corroboration for Blasey Ford’s accusations.

Only a few senators’ votes were in contention, including Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), who announced Friday that he would be voting yes unless something substantial changed. Susan Collins (R-Maine) was also a holdout, but eventually announced she would be voting yes as well, citing Kavanaugh’s apparent belief that Roe v. Wade — a case particularly feared to be overturned if another conservative judge was confirmed — is “settled law.” Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) voted present because of the absence of a colleague, Steve Danies of Montana, but said she would have voted no.

Kavanaugh is the fifth solidly conservative judge on the Supreme Court.

More to come…

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More Politics

  • Brett Kavanaugh

    Brett Kavanaugh Confirmed by Senate as Supreme Court Justice

    In a 50-48 vote Saturday, the Senate confirmed Brett Kavanaugh as the Supreme Court’s ninth justice, ending a contentious confirmation process. As the vote started, demonstrators quickly began interrupting the roll call within the Senate chamber as Capitol Police dragged some of them away. The confirmation follows weeks of discord over the Kavanaugh’s nomination after Dr. […]

  • Susan Collins

    Collins, Manchin to Vote 'Yes' on Brett Kavanaugh, Making Supreme Court Confirmation Likely

    In a 50-48 vote Saturday, the Senate confirmed Brett Kavanaugh as the Supreme Court’s ninth justice, ending a contentious confirmation process. As the vote started, demonstrators quickly began interrupting the roll call within the Senate chamber as Capitol Police dragged some of them away. The confirmation follows weeks of discord over the Kavanaugh’s nomination after Dr. […]

  • Brett Kavanaugh

    Adam Scott, Kathy Griffin, Alyssa Milano React as Brett Kavanaugh Inches Closer to Confirmation

    In a 50-48 vote Saturday, the Senate confirmed Brett Kavanaugh as the Supreme Court’s ninth justice, ending a contentious confirmation process. As the vote started, demonstrators quickly began interrupting the roll call within the Senate chamber as Capitol Police dragged some of them away. The confirmation follows weeks of discord over the Kavanaugh’s nomination after Dr. […]

  • Brett Kavanaugh

    Senate Advances Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court Nomination

    In a 50-48 vote Saturday, the Senate confirmed Brett Kavanaugh as the Supreme Court’s ninth justice, ending a contentious confirmation process. As the vote started, demonstrators quickly began interrupting the roll call within the Senate chamber as Capitol Police dragged some of them away. The confirmation follows weeks of discord over the Kavanaugh’s nomination after Dr. […]

  • Van Jones New York

    Van Jones on Whether Kim Kardashian Would Ever Run for President

    In a 50-48 vote Saturday, the Senate confirmed Brett Kavanaugh as the Supreme Court’s ninth justice, ending a contentious confirmation process. As the vote started, demonstrators quickly began interrupting the roll call within the Senate chamber as Capitol Police dragged some of them away. The confirmation follows weeks of discord over the Kavanaugh’s nomination after Dr. […]

  • US comedian Amy Schumer gestures after

    Amy Schumer Arrested at Kavanaugh Protest in D.C.

    In a 50-48 vote Saturday, the Senate confirmed Brett Kavanaugh as the Supreme Court’s ninth justice, ending a contentious confirmation process. As the vote started, demonstrators quickly began interrupting the roll call within the Senate chamber as Capitol Police dragged some of them away. The confirmation follows weeks of discord over the Kavanaugh’s nomination after Dr. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad