Brett Kavanaugh Confirmed by Senate as Supreme Court Justice

In a 50-48 vote Saturday, the Senate confirmed Brett Kavanaugh as the Supreme Court’s ninth justice, ending a contentious confirmation process.

As the vote started, demonstrators quickly began interrupting the roll call within the Senate chamber as Capitol Police dragged some of them away.

The confirmation follows weeks of discord over the Kavanaugh’s nomination after Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s accusations of sexual assault against Kavanaugh were made public. Blasey Ford and Kavanaugh testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the allegations on Sept. 27. After the testimony, the White House asked the FBI to launch an investigation into Blasey Ford’s allegations, which was completed in under a week. Democrats have said they feel the investigation wasn’t thorough enough and was designed not to find corroboration for Blasey Ford’s accusations.

Only a few senators’ votes were in contention, including Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), who announced Friday that he would be voting yes unless something substantial changed. Susan Collins (R-Maine) was also a holdout, but eventually announced she would be voting yes as well, citing Kavanaugh’s apparent belief that Roe v. Wade — a case particularly feared to be overturned if another conservative judge was confirmed — is “settled law.” Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) voted present because of the absence of a colleague, Steve Danies of Montana, but said she would have voted no.

Kavanaugh is the fifth solidly conservative judge on the Supreme Court.

More to come…