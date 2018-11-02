You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio Appear in New Midterm Get-Out-the-Vote Spot

Ted Johnson

CREDIT: Courtesy of NowThis

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are the latest celebrities to call for people to vote in Tuesday’s midterm elections, with DiCaprio saying, “this election may be the most consequential of our lifetime.”

The spot debuted on Friday on NowThis, which has specialized in social media videos aimed at millennial audiences.

The video also outlines a host of issues that progressive candidates have been talking about on the campaign trail.

“So much is at stake, from gun safety laws, to immigration policy, clean water and air, and whether or not millions of people have access to health care,” DiCaprio says.

“Statehouse elections will determine the future of climate change, criminal justice reform, education funding, LGBTQ equality, and even your ability to vote,” Pitt says.

DiCaprio and Pitt urge voters to go to TheLastWeekend.org to get involved. The site is an organizing effort by the progressive group SwingLeft to solicit volunteers in the remaining days of election campaigns.

The two actors are currently shooting Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

