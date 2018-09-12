Bob Woodward’s Trump Book Sold 750,000 Copies on First Day of Publication

Bob Woodward Trump book
CREDIT: MIKE NELSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — Bob Woodward’s book “Fear: Trump in the White House,” sold more than 750,000 copies through Tuesday, its first day of publication, publisher Simon & Schuster says.

The sales figures include pre-orders, print copies, e-books, and audiobooks.

The publisher also says pre-order sales of the book were the largest for any title in Simon & Schuster history. A ninth printing was ordered on Tuesday, bringing the total number of hardcover copies to 1.15 million.

The book is now at the top of the Amazon chart of most-sold books, after four weeks on the list.

Jonathan Karp, president and publisher of Simon & Schuster, said sales were “with the force of a cultural phenomenon,” as Woodward continues a round of media appearances this week.

The book portrays President Donald Trump as erratic and impetuous, and surrounded by a staff trying to restrain him from his worst instincts. The White House has blasted the book, and Trump on Monday referred to it as a “scam.” Some figures who are quoted in the book, like chief of staff John Kelly and defense secretary James Mattis, have denied making derogatory remarks about Trump.

Woodward relies on confidential sources, but has meticulously reconstructed moments with documents and recorded interviews.

In an interview with Stephen Colbert, Woodward said “these are people who are trying to survive and keep their job, and I know other reporters who’ve heard things from those people, and they have heard the exact same thing, but it was off the record so they couldn’t use it.”

He insisted that sources not go off the record, but provide information on deep background. That allowed him to use the material, but not attribute it to the sources.

“I think in our business, at times, we are cheating the public. We learn things, secret things, off the record. We are part of the gang,” he said. “I think we have to stop doing that and saying, ‘Let’s use it in a way that we can tell the public.'”

The wave of Trump-related books will continue for the foreseeable future. Adult film actress Stormy Daniels announced on Wednesday that she has penned a tell-all book, “Full Disclosure,” that will be published on Oct. 2. She claims to have had an affair with Trump in 2006. Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations related to payment of hush money to Daniels in the weeks before the 2016 election.

