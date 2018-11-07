Beyonce Endorses Beto O’Rourke on Election Day

Beyonce has endorsed Beto O’Rourke in a series of Instagram posts Tuesday afternoon, the day of the midterm elections.

The Grammy winner and Houston, Texas, native donned a “Beto For Senate” hat in the photo and wrote a heartfelt caption to encourage her fans to vote. Democratic Rep. O’Rourke is currently vying for incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz’s seat in the Texas Senate.

“I’m feeling grateful for everyone before me who fought so hard to give us all the right to have a voice,” the singer wrote. “We can’t voice our frustrations and complain about what’s wrong without voting and exercising our power to make it right. We need you. We all need each other, because when we are truly united we are unstoppable.”

The “Formation” singer joins a legion of celebrity O’Rourke supporters, such as Connie Britton, Travis Scott, LeBron James, Eva Longoria, and Willie Nelson.

Beyonce is no stranger to the political realm, and previously made her political views public. She voted for Barack Obama in the 2012 presidential election and sang at his 2009 inauguration ball, as well as his second inauguration in 20013. She supported Hillary Clinton in 2016, and recently praised Colin Kaepernick for taking a stance against police brutality toward African Americans.