Beto O’Rourke Drops F-Bomb on Live TV During Concession Speech

Beto O’Rourke was too proud to hold back an f-bomb on national television late Tuesday.

Following a narrow defeat to Senator Ted Cruz in Texas, O’Rourke, the celebrity-backed Democrat and former punk rocker, told his supporters he was “so f—ing proud” of them at the end of his concession speech in El Paso.

“Tonight’s loss does nothing to diminish the way I feel about Texas or this country,” he said. “I’m so f—ing proud of you guys.”

MSNBC, which didn’t censor O’Rourke’s comment, later apologized.

“Sorry for the F-bomb,” anchor Brian Williams said. “We have no control of what’s in the concession speeches.”

Democrat Beto O’Rourke speaks after losing to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz https://t.co/DveQCOdBPn — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) November 7, 2018

O’Rourke, whose campaign raised a record-setting $60 million, was a long-shot to defeat Cruz, a Republican, in the historically red state of Texas, despite finding widespread support nationwide in one of the most closely-watched races of the election.

