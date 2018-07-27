DOJ Seeks to Unseal Bench Conference Transcripts from AT&T Antitrust Trial

WASHINGTON — Those who sat in on the AT&T-Time Warner antitrust trial last spring became all too familiar with a sound that, with a flick of a switch, pervaded the courtroom: The static-like sound of white noise, designed to muffle moments when attorneys for both parties huddled with U.S. District Judge Richard Leon to resolve disputes in private bench conferences.

Those moments took up a substantial amount of time during the trial, and now the Justice Department wants transcripts of those meetings released.

The government is asking that the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals order that the transcripts be unsealed, except for portions that the parties already have agreed contain confidential information.

Among the topics discussed during the bench conferences were objections to witness questions and testimony, along with evidentiary issues, as well as a number of Leon’s rulings.

“Except for the legitimate need to preserve the confidentiality of certain testimony elicited at trial, no reason has been provided by either the defendants or the district court why the trial transcript should not now be public,” the Justice Department said in a filing to the D.C. Circuit on Wednesday.

Related Justice Department Investigating Broadcasters Over Ad Sales Communications WarnerMedia Chief: HBO Will Boost Volume of Original Programming to Combat Churn